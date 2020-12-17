 Skip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s BYU at San Diego State 3 p.m. CBSS

Davidson at Rhode Island 5 p.m. ESPNU

Iowa State at West Virginia 7 p.m. ESPNU

Idaho at Utah 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women’s Arizona State at Utah 3 p.m. Pac-12A

Arizona at Colorado 5 p.m. Pac-12A

Golf LPGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round (T) 3 p.m. Golf

NBA preseason Nets at Celtics 6 p.m. ESPN2

Lakers at Suns 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Lakers at Suns 8:30 p.m. FSAZ

NCAA football UAB at Marshall 5 p.m. CBSS

Nebraska at Rutgers 5:30 p.m. BTN

Ball State vs. Buffalo 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Oregon at USC 6 p.m. Ch 11

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, women’s Arizona at Colorado 5 p.m. 1400-AM

NCAA football Oregon at USC 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s Iowa vs. Gonzaga 10 a.m. Ch 13

Louisville at Wisconsin 10 a.m. ESPN2

Notre Dame vs. Purdue 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Noon Ch 13

Western Kentucky at Alabama Noon ESPNU

Portland at Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Jacksonville at Miami 1:30 p.m. FSAZ

UCLA vs. Ohio State 2:45 p.m. Ch 13

Coppin State at Virginia Tech 3:30 p.m. FSAZ

Arizona at Stanford 5 p.m. Pac-12A

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee 6 p.m. SEC

Basketball, women’s Michigan at Illinois 10 a.m. BTN

Oregon at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf LPGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, second round 4 p.m. Golf

NCAA football Oklahoma vs. Iowa State 10 a.m. Ch 9

Northwestern vs. Ohio State Noon Ch 11

Texas A&M at Tennessee 10 a.m. ESPN

Washington State at Utah 11:30 a.m. FS1

Air Force at Army 1 p.m. CBSS

Louisiana at Coastal Carolina 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Mississippi at LSU 1:30 p.m. SEC

Clemson vs. Notre Dame 2 p.m. Ch 9

Minnesota at Wisconsin 2 p.m. BTN

Boise State vs. San Jose State 2:15 p.m. Ch 11

Illinois at Penn State 3:30 p.m. FS1

Stanford at UCLA 5 p.m. ESPN

Michigan State at Maryland 5:30 p.m. BTN

Tulsa at Cincinnati 6 p.m. Ch 9

Alabama vs. Florida 6 p.m. Ch 13

Arizona State at Oregon State 8:30 p.m. ESPN

NCAA hockey Michigan State at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. NBCS

NFL Bills at Broncos 2:30 p.m. NFL

Panthers at Packers 6:15 p.m. NFL

Soccer, men’s EPL: Liverpool at Crystal Palace 5:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Manchester City at Southampton 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Everton vs. Arsenal 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s Illinois at Rutgers 11 a.m. ESPN2

Oral Roberts at Arkansas Noon BTN

Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky 1 p.m. ESPNU

Michigan State at Northwestern 5 p.m. BTN

Colorado at Washington 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women’s Jackson State at Tennessee 10 a.m. SEC

Miami at Louisville 11 a.m. FSAZ

Purdue at Penn State Noon BTN

Arizona at Utah Noon Pac-12A

Notre Dame at Clemson 1 p.m. FSAZ

Nebraska at Indiana 2 p.m. BTN

Arizona State at Colorado 2 p.m. Pac-12A

Central Arkansas at Mississippi State 2 p.m. SEC

Golf PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Ch 4

LPGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

NCAA football Playoff Selection Show 10 a.m. ESPN

NFL 49ers at Cowboys 11 a.m. Ch 13

Eagles at Cardinals 2 p.m. Ch 11

Chiefs at Saints 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

Browns at Giants 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s Serie A: Bologna at Torino 4:25 a.m. ESPN2

EPL: Leicester at Tottenham 7 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Leeds at Manchester United 9:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Aston Villa at West Bromwich Albion 12:15 p.m. NBCS

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) — taped

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

