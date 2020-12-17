Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men’s BYU at San Diego State 3 p.m. CBSS
Davidson at Rhode Island 5 p.m. ESPNU
Iowa State at West Virginia 7 p.m. ESPNU
Idaho at Utah 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women’s Arizona State at Utah 3 p.m. Pac-12A
Arizona at Colorado 5 p.m. Pac-12A
Golf LPGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round (T) 3 p.m. Golf
NBA preseason Nets at Celtics 6 p.m. ESPN2
Lakers at Suns 8:30 p.m. ESPN
Lakers at Suns 8:30 p.m. FSAZ
NCAA football UAB at Marshall 5 p.m. CBSS
Nebraska at Rutgers 5:30 p.m. BTN
Ball State vs. Buffalo 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Oregon at USC 6 p.m. Ch 11
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, women’s Arizona at Colorado 5 p.m. 1400-AM
NCAA football Oregon at USC 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s Iowa vs. Gonzaga 10 a.m. Ch 13
Louisville at Wisconsin 10 a.m. ESPN2
Notre Dame vs. Purdue 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
North Carolina vs. Kentucky Noon Ch 13
Western Kentucky at Alabama Noon ESPNU
Portland at Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Jacksonville at Miami 1:30 p.m. FSAZ
UCLA vs. Ohio State 2:45 p.m. Ch 13
Coppin State at Virginia Tech 3:30 p.m. FSAZ
Arizona at Stanford 5 p.m. Pac-12A
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee 6 p.m. SEC
Basketball, women’s Michigan at Illinois 10 a.m. BTN
Oregon at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf LPGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, second round 4 p.m. Golf
NCAA football Oklahoma vs. Iowa State 10 a.m. Ch 9
Northwestern vs. Ohio State Noon Ch 11
Texas A&M at Tennessee 10 a.m. ESPN
Washington State at Utah 11:30 a.m. FS1
Air Force at Army 1 p.m. CBSS
Louisiana at Coastal Carolina 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Mississippi at LSU 1:30 p.m. SEC
Clemson vs. Notre Dame 2 p.m. Ch 9
Minnesota at Wisconsin 2 p.m. BTN
Boise State vs. San Jose State 2:15 p.m. Ch 11
Illinois at Penn State 3:30 p.m. FS1
Stanford at UCLA 5 p.m. ESPN
Michigan State at Maryland 5:30 p.m. BTN
Tulsa at Cincinnati 6 p.m. Ch 9
Alabama vs. Florida 6 p.m. Ch 13
Arizona State at Oregon State 8:30 p.m. ESPN
NCAA hockey Michigan State at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. NBCS
NFL Bills at Broncos 2:30 p.m. NFL
Panthers at Packers 6:15 p.m. NFL
Soccer, men’s EPL: Liverpool at Crystal Palace 5:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Manchester City at Southampton 7:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Everton vs. Arsenal 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s Illinois at Rutgers 11 a.m. ESPN2
Oral Roberts at Arkansas Noon BTN
Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky 1 p.m. ESPNU
Michigan State at Northwestern 5 p.m. BTN
Colorado at Washington 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women’s Jackson State at Tennessee 10 a.m. SEC
Miami at Louisville 11 a.m. FSAZ
Purdue at Penn State Noon BTN
Arizona at Utah Noon Pac-12A
Notre Dame at Clemson 1 p.m. FSAZ
Nebraska at Indiana 2 p.m. BTN
Arizona State at Colorado 2 p.m. Pac-12A
Central Arkansas at Mississippi State 2 p.m. SEC
Golf PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Ch 4
LPGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
NCAA football Playoff Selection Show 10 a.m. ESPN
NFL 49ers at Cowboys 11 a.m. Ch 13
Eagles at Cardinals 2 p.m. Ch 11
Chiefs at Saints 2:25 p.m. Ch 13
Browns at Giants 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s Serie A: Bologna at Torino 4:25 a.m. ESPN2
EPL: Leicester at Tottenham 7 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Leeds at Manchester United 9:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Aston Villa at West Bromwich Albion 12:15 p.m. NBCS
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) — taped
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
