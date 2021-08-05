 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Golf

PGA Tour, second round 7 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 9 a.m. Golf

MLB

White Sox at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

Mets at Phillies 4 p.m. ESPN

Angels at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Padres 7:10 p.m. BSAZ

NBA

Summer: Spurs vs. Grizzlies 4 p.m. ESPNU

Summer: Jazz Blue vs. Jazz White 6 pm. ESPNU

Olympics

Complete schedule, C2

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB

D-backs at Padres 7:10 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Trucks race 9:30 a.m. FS1

Basketball, men's

Big3 League, Week 5 9 a.m. Ch 13

Boxing

PBC Fight Night 5 p.m. Ch 11

Football

CFL: Ottawa at Edmonton 7 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

PGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Ch 13

Women’s Amateur, semifinals 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Golf

MLB

Mariners at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

Mets at Phillies 1 p.m. FS1

D-backs at Padres 5:30 p.m. FS1

NFL

Hall of Fame Ceremony 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Hall of Fame Ceremony 3:30 p.m. NFL

Soccer, men's

Sevilla at Aston Villa 6:55 a.m. ESPN2

TV SUNDAY

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 13

Women’s Amateur, championship 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 3 p.m. Golf

MLB

Mets at Phillies 10 a.m. TBS

Angels at Dodgers 1 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Padres 1:10 p.m. BSAZ

White Sox at Cubs 4 p.m. Ch 9

NBA

Summer: TBA 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Summer: TBA 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Five big questions heading into Arizona football's training camp

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News