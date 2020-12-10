 Skip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s St. John’s at Seton Hall 2:30 p.m. CBSS

Appalachian State at Charlotte 3 p.m. ESPNU

Nebraska at Creighton 5 p.m. BTN

Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas 5 p.m. ESPN2

Iona at Fairfield 5 p.m. ESPNU

Villanova at Georgetown 5 p.m. FS1

Iowa State at Iowa 7 p.m. BTN

Marquette at UCLA 7:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women’s Rutgers at Wisconsin 1 p.m. BTN

Washington State at Washington 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf PGA Tour, second round 9 a.m., Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

NBA preseason Rockets at Bulls 6 p.m. NBA

Kings at Trail Blazers 8:30 p.m. NBA

NCAA football ASU at Arizona 5 p.m. ESPN

Nevada vs. San Jose State 8 p.m. CBSS

Soccer, men’s EPL: West Ham United at Leeds United 12:55 p.m. NBCS

RADIO FRIDAY

NCAA football ASU at Arizona 5 p.m. 1290-AM

ASU at Arizona 5 p.m. 107.5-FM

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s Notre Dame at Kentucky 10 a.m. Ch 13

Syracuse at Boston College 11 a.m. ESPNU

Elon at North Carolina 1 p.m. FSAZ

Florida A&M at Oklahoma 3 p.m. FSAZ

UTEP at Arizona 4 p.m. Pac-12A

Indiana State at Purdue 5:30 p.m. BTN

Oregon at Washington 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf LPGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

NBA preseason Suns at Jazz 7 p.m. FSAZ

NCAA football Oklahoma at West Virginia 10 a.m. Ch 9

Utah at Colorado 10 a.m. Ch 11

Rutgers at Maryland 10 a.m. BTN

Alabama at Arkansas 10 a.m. ESPN

Illinois at Northwestern 10 a.m. ESPN2

Georgia at Missouri 10 a.m. SEC

Akron at Buffalo 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Navy at Army 1 p.m. Ch 13

North Carolina at Miami 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Michigan State at Penn State 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Washington at Oregon 2 p.m. Ch 11

Texas at Kansas 2 p.m. ESPN2

Tennessee at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. SEC

Boise State at Wyoming 4 p.m. CBSS

LSU at Florida 5 p.m. SEC

Oklahoma State at Baylor 5 p.m. ESPNU

Louisiana Tech at TCU 5 p.m. FS1

USC at UCLA 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

Auburn at Mississippi State 5:30 p.m. SEC

Utah State at Colorado State 7:30 p.m. CBSS

San Diego State at BYU 8 p.m. ESPN2

Stanford at Oregon State 8:30 p.m. ESPNU

California at Washington State 8:30 p.m. FS1

Fresno State vs. New Mexico 8:30 p.m. FS2

Soccer, men’s EPL: Manchester City at Man. United 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

MLS Cup: Columbus vs. Seattle 6:30 p.m. Ch 11

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s North Alabama at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN

Rhode Island at Western Kentucky 10 a.m. CBSS

Oakland at Michigan State 10 a.m. FS1

Richmond at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPN

Penn State at Michigan Noon BTN

Northern Illinois at Iowa Noon FS1

Mississippi Valley State at Vanderbilt Noon SEC

Texas at Baylor 1 p.m. ESPN

San Francisco at California 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Cleveland State at Ohio State 2 p.m. BTN

SIUE at Northwestern 2 p.m. ESPNU

Portland State at Washington State 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Stanford at USC 7:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s Virginia at Florida State 11 a.m. FSAZ

Texas State at Oklahoma 1 p.m. FSAZ

South Alabama at Auburn 2 p.m. SEC

Tennessee at Texas 3 p.m. ESPN

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SEC

Oregon at Oregon State 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Stanford at California 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf LPGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Ch 4

LPGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 4

PGA Tour, final round Noon Golf

NBA preseason Clippers at Lakers 6:30 p.m. ESPN

NCAA hockey Ohio State at Notre Dame 3 p.m. NBCS

NFL Cardinals at Giants 11 a.m. Ch 11

Chiefs at Dolphins 11 a.m. Ch 13

Saints at Eagles 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Steelers at Bills 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s Sheffield United at Southampton 4:55 a.m. NBCS

Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace 7:10 a.m. NBCS

Liverpool at Fulham 9:25 a.m. NBCS

Burnley at Arsenal 12:10 p.m. NBCS

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

