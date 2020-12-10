Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men’s St. John’s at Seton Hall 2:30 p.m. CBSS
Appalachian State at Charlotte 3 p.m. ESPNU
Nebraska at Creighton 5 p.m. BTN
Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas 5 p.m. ESPN2
Iona at Fairfield 5 p.m. ESPNU
Villanova at Georgetown 5 p.m. FS1
Iowa State at Iowa 7 p.m. BTN
Marquette at UCLA 7:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women’s Rutgers at Wisconsin 1 p.m. BTN
Washington State at Washington 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf PGA Tour, second round 9 a.m., Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
NBA preseason Rockets at Bulls 6 p.m. NBA
Kings at Trail Blazers 8:30 p.m. NBA
NCAA football ASU at Arizona 5 p.m. ESPN
Nevada vs. San Jose State 8 p.m. CBSS
Soccer, men’s EPL: West Ham United at Leeds United 12:55 p.m. NBCS
RADIO FRIDAY
NCAA football ASU at Arizona 5 p.m. 1290-AM
ASU at Arizona 5 p.m. 107.5-FM
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s Notre Dame at Kentucky 10 a.m. Ch 13
Syracuse at Boston College 11 a.m. ESPNU
Elon at North Carolina 1 p.m. FSAZ
Florida A&M at Oklahoma 3 p.m. FSAZ
UTEP at Arizona 4 p.m. Pac-12A
Indiana State at Purdue 5:30 p.m. BTN
Oregon at Washington 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf LPGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
NBA preseason Suns at Jazz 7 p.m. FSAZ
NCAA football Oklahoma at West Virginia 10 a.m. Ch 9
Utah at Colorado 10 a.m. Ch 11
Rutgers at Maryland 10 a.m. BTN
Alabama at Arkansas 10 a.m. ESPN
Illinois at Northwestern 10 a.m. ESPN2
Georgia at Missouri 10 a.m. SEC
Akron at Buffalo 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Navy at Army 1 p.m. Ch 13
North Carolina at Miami 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Michigan State at Penn State 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Washington at Oregon 2 p.m. Ch 11
Texas at Kansas 2 p.m. ESPN2
Tennessee at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. SEC
Boise State at Wyoming 4 p.m. CBSS
LSU at Florida 5 p.m. SEC
Oklahoma State at Baylor 5 p.m. ESPNU
Louisiana Tech at TCU 5 p.m. FS1
USC at UCLA 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
Auburn at Mississippi State 5:30 p.m. SEC
Utah State at Colorado State 7:30 p.m. CBSS
San Diego State at BYU 8 p.m. ESPN2
Stanford at Oregon State 8:30 p.m. ESPNU
California at Washington State 8:30 p.m. FS1
Fresno State vs. New Mexico 8:30 p.m. FS2
Soccer, men’s EPL: Manchester City at Man. United 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
MLS Cup: Columbus vs. Seattle 6:30 p.m. Ch 11
TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s North Alabama at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN
Rhode Island at Western Kentucky 10 a.m. CBSS
Oakland at Michigan State 10 a.m. FS1
Richmond at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPN
Penn State at Michigan Noon BTN
Northern Illinois at Iowa Noon FS1
Mississippi Valley State at Vanderbilt Noon SEC
Texas at Baylor 1 p.m. ESPN
San Francisco at California 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Cleveland State at Ohio State 2 p.m. BTN
SIUE at Northwestern 2 p.m. ESPNU
Portland State at Washington State 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Stanford at USC 7:30 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s Virginia at Florida State 11 a.m. FSAZ
Texas State at Oklahoma 1 p.m. FSAZ
South Alabama at Auburn 2 p.m. SEC
Tennessee at Texas 3 p.m. ESPN
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SEC
Oregon at Oregon State 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Stanford at California 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf LPGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Ch 4
LPGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 4
PGA Tour, final round Noon Golf
NBA preseason Clippers at Lakers 6:30 p.m. ESPN
NCAA hockey Ohio State at Notre Dame 3 p.m. NBCS
NFL Cardinals at Giants 11 a.m. Ch 11
Chiefs at Dolphins 11 a.m. Ch 13
Saints at Eagles 2:25 p.m. Ch 11
Steelers at Bills 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s Sheffield United at Southampton 4:55 a.m. NBCS
Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace 7:10 a.m. NBCS
Liverpool at Fulham 9:25 a.m. NBCS
Burnley at Arsenal 12:10 p.m. NBCS
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic
