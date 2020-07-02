Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Baseball KBO: LG Twins at Samsung Lions 2:25 a.m. ESPN
KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. (Sat.) ESPN
Golf PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf
Horse racing America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing IndyCar race 9 a.m. Ch 4
NASCAR Xfinity race Noon Ch 4
Baseball KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz 1:55 a.m. ESPN
KBO: LG Twins at Samsung Lions 12:55 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN
Boxing Top Rank Boxing 6 p.m. ESPN
Golf PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Horse racing America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS1
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s EPL: Norwich City vs. Brighton 4:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Man. United vs. Bournemouth 6:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Wolves vs. Arsenal 9:25 a.m. NBCS
DFB Pokal: Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich 10:55 a.m. ESPN2
EPL: Chelsea vs. Watford 11:55 a.m. NBCS
Soccer, women’s NWSL: Utah vs. Sky Blue 2 p.m. CBSS
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing Formula One race 6:05 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR Cup Series race 1 p.m. Ch 4
Baseball KBO: LG Twins at Samsung Lions 12:55 a.m. ESPN
Golf PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
Horse racing America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS1
Soccer, men’s EPL: Burnley vs. Sheffield United 4 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Newcastle United vs. West Ham 6:10 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Liverpool vs. Aston Villa 8:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Southampton vs. Man. City 11 a.m. Ch 4
Soccer, women’s NWSL: North Carolina vs. Chicago 2 p.m. CBSS
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)
