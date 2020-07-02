Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY

Baseball KBO: LG Twins at Samsung Lions 2:25 a.m. ESPN

KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. (Sat.) ESPN

Golf PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf

Horse racing America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing IndyCar race 9 a.m. Ch 4

NASCAR Xfinity race Noon Ch 4

Baseball KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz 1:55 a.m. ESPN

KBO: LG Twins at Samsung Lions 12:55 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN

Boxing Top Rank Boxing 6 p.m. ESPN

Golf PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Horse racing America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS1

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s EPL: Norwich City vs. Brighton 4:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Man. United vs. Bournemouth 6:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Wolves vs. Arsenal 9:25 a.m. NBCS

DFB Pokal: Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich 10:55 a.m. ESPN2

EPL: Chelsea vs. Watford 11:55 a.m. NBCS

Soccer, women’s NWSL: Utah vs. Sky Blue 2 p.m. CBSS

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing Formula One race 6:05 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR Cup Series race 1 p.m. Ch 4

Baseball KBO: LG Twins at Samsung Lions 12:55 a.m. ESPN

Golf PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

Horse racing America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS1

Soccer, men’s EPL: Burnley vs. Sheffield United 4 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Newcastle United vs. West Ham 6:10 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Liverpool vs. Aston Villa 8:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Southampton vs. Man. City 11 a.m. Ch 4

Soccer, women’s NWSL: North Carolina vs. Chicago 2 p.m. CBSS

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

