Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 1 6:30 a.m. USA
Golf
European Tour, second round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf
MLB
Red Sox-Cubs or Rays-Blue Jays 11 a.m. MLB
D-backs at Rockies 5 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men's
U-20: Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala 3 p.m. FS1
U-20: United States at Honduras 6 p.m. FS1
Tennis
Wimbledon, third round 3 a.m. ESPN
Wimbledon, third round 8 a.m. ESPN
WNBA
Sparks at Wings 5 p.m. CBSS
Aces at Lynx 5 p.m. NBA
RADIO FRIDAY
MLB
D-backs at Rockies 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 11:30 a.m. USA
Basketball
Big 3 League, Week 3 10 a.m. Ch 13
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 2 5 a.m. USA
Tour de France, Stage 2 10 a.m. Ch 4
Football
CFL: Montreal at Saskatchewan 4 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Horses
Breeders’ Cup Series 1 p.m. Ch 4
MLB
Rays at Blue Jays 9 a.m. MLB
Athletics at Mariners 1 p.m. FS1
Padres at Dodgers 4 p.m. Ch 11
D-backs at Rockies 6 p.m. BSAZ
NBA
Summer Kings vs. Warriors 4:30 p.m. NBA
Summer: Lakers vs. Heat 8:30 p.m. NBA
Soccer, men's
Orange County at Phoenix Rising 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Tennis Wimbledon, third round 5 a.m. ESPN
WNBA
Mercury at Sky 10 a.m. ESPN
All-Star Selection Show Noon ESPN
TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 6:55 a.m. ESPN2
IndyCar race 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
NASCAR Cup race Noon USA
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 3 5 a.m. USA
Football
USFL Championship 4:30 p.m. Ch 11
Golf
European Tour, final round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
MLB
Yankees-Guardians or Rays-Jays 10:30 a.m. MLB
D-backs at Rockies Noon BSAZ
White Sox at Giants 1:30 p.m. MLB
Cardinals at Phillies 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Summer: Heat vs. Kings 2 p.m. NBA
Summer: Lakers vs. Warriors 4:30 p.m. NBA
Soccer, men's
Liga MX: Monterrey at S. Laguna 5 p.m. FS1
Tennis
Wimbledon, round of 16 5 a.m. ESPN
WNBA
Mystics at Sun 10 a.m. ESPN
Storm at Dream Noon NBA
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)