Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men's
Kent State at Ohio 4:30 p.m. CBSS
Marquette at Georgetown 4:30 p.m. FS1
Milwaukee at Detroit 5 p.m. ESPN2
Xavier at Butler 6:30 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's
Princeton at Columbia 5 p.m. ESPNU
Washington State at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12A
Oregon at Stanford 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
PGA Tour, second round 4 p.m. Golf
Hockey, men's
Minnesota at Michigan State 4:30 p.m. BTN
NBA
Bucks at Nets 5:45 p.m. ESPN
Hawks at Lakers 8 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Capitals at Blues 6 p.m. NHL
Skating
U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2:30 p.m. USA
Speed skating, U.S. Olympic trials 4 p.m. USA
U.S. Figure Skating Championships 6 p.m. Ch 4
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, women's
Washington State at Arizona 6 p.m. 1400-AM
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men's
UConn at Seton Hall 10 a.m. Ch 11
Wichita State at Houston 10 a.m. Ch 13
Clemson at NC State 10 a.m. BSAZ
Purdue at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN
South Carolina at Vanderbilt 10 a.m. ESPNU
St. John’s at Providence 10 a.m. FS1
Dayton at George Washington 10 a.m. USA
Virginia at North Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN
Arkansas at Texas A&M 11 a.m. SEC
Texas at Oklahoma State Noon Ch 13
Syracuse at Wake Forest Noon BSAZ
Nebraska at Rutgers Noon BTN
Rhode Island at Davidson Noon CBSS
Tulsa at UCF Noon ESPNU
Villanova at DePaul Noon FS1
VCU at La Salle Noon USA
Michigan State at Michigan 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Alabama at Missouri 1:30 p.m. SEC
Nevada at San Diego State 2 p.m. Ch 13
Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure 2 p.m. CBSS
Kansas at Texas Tech 2 p.m. ESPN2
South Florida at Tulane 2 p.m. ESPNU
Northern Iowa at Missouri State 4 p.m. CBSS
Tennessee at LSU 4 p.m. ESPN2
Iowa State at Oklahoma 4 p.m. ESPNU
Washington State at Utah 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Georgia at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC
Utah State at New Mexico 6 p.m. CBSS
Florida at Auburn 6 p.m. ESPN2
Louisville at Florida State 6 p.m. ESPNU
UCLA at California 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Mississippi State at Mississippi 6:30 p.m. SEC
Teams TBA 8 p.m. ESPN2
Teams TBA 8 p.m. ESPNU
Oregon at Oregon State 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Football
FCS championship: Montana State vs. North Dakota State 10 a.m. ESPN2
High School All-Star Game 11 a.m. Ch 4
Hockey, men's
UMass at Michigan 3 p.m. BTN
Minnesota at Michigan State 5:30 p.m. BTN
AHL: Colorado at Tucson 7 p.m. Ch 8/58
Golf
PGA Tour, third round 4 p.m. Golf
NBA
Knicks at Celtics 5:30 p.m. NBA
Heat at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ
NFL
Chiefs at Broncos 2:30 p.m. Ch 9
Chiefs at Broncos 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Cowboys at Eagles 6:15 p.m. Ch 9
Cowboys at Eagles 6:15 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Penguins at Stars Noon NHL
Maple Leafs at Avalanche 5 p.m. NHL
Predators at Coyotes 6 p.m. BSAZ+
Skating
U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men's
Liga MX: Queretaro at Monterrey 4 p.m. FS1
Liga MX: Tigres UANL at S. Laguna 6 p.m. FS1
TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men's
Minnesota at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN
Yale at Harvard Noon ESPNU
Teams TBA 3 p.m. ESPN2
Northwestern at Ohio State 3:30 p.m. BTN
Wisconsin at Maryland 5:30 p.m. BTN
Basketball, women's
Boston College at Clemson 10 a.m. BSAZ+
Rhode Island at Fordham 10 a.m. CBSS
Wichita State at South Florida 10 a.m. ESPNU
Kentucky at South Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN
UCLA at Colorado 11 a.m. Pac-12N
Tennessee at Mississippi 11 a.m. SEC
Duke at Syracuse Noon BSAZ
VCU at Saint Louis Noon CBSS
Iowa at Nebraska Noon FS1
Teams TBA 1 p.m. ESPN
Alabama at Georgia 1 p.m. SEC
Oregon at California 2 p.m. Pac-12N
LSU at Auburn 3 p.m. SEC
Oregon State at Stanford 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Princeton at Columbia 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Hockey, men's
UMass at Michigan 2 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
PGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf
NBA
Cavaliers at Warriors 6:30 p.m. NBA
NFL
Packers at Lions 11 a.m. Ch 11
Steelers at Ravens 11 a.m. Ch 13
Seahawks at Cardinals 2:25 p.m. Ch 11
Panthers at Buccaneers 2:25 p.m. Ch 13
Chargers at Raiders 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
NHL
Stars at Blues Noon NHL
Skating
U.S. Championships Noon Ch 4
Wrestling
Iowa State at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12A
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to COVID-19 protocols
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)