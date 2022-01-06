 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men's

Kent State at Ohio 4:30 p.m. CBSS

Marquette at Georgetown 4:30 p.m. FS1

Milwaukee at Detroit 5 p.m. ESPN2

Xavier at Butler 6:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

Princeton at Columbia 5 p.m. ESPNU

Washington State at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12A

Oregon at Stanford 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

PGA Tour, second round 4 p.m. Golf

Hockey, men's

Minnesota at Michigan State 4:30 p.m. BTN

NBA

Bucks at Nets 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Hawks at Lakers 8 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Capitals at Blues 6 p.m. NHL

Skating

U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2:30 p.m. USA

Speed skating, U.S. Olympic trials 4 p.m. USA

U.S. Figure Skating Championships 6 p.m. Ch 4

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, women's

Washington State at Arizona 6 p.m. 1400-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

UConn at Seton Hall 10 a.m. Ch 11

Wichita State at Houston 10 a.m. Ch 13

Clemson at NC State 10 a.m. BSAZ

Purdue at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN

South Carolina at Vanderbilt 10 a.m. ESPNU

St. John’s at Providence 10 a.m. FS1

Dayton at George Washington 10 a.m. USA

Virginia at North Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN

Arkansas at Texas A&M 11 a.m. SEC

Texas at Oklahoma State Noon Ch 13

Syracuse at Wake Forest Noon BSAZ

Nebraska at Rutgers Noon BTN

Rhode Island at Davidson Noon CBSS

Tulsa at UCF Noon ESPNU

Villanova at DePaul Noon FS1

VCU at La Salle Noon USA

Michigan State at Michigan 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Alabama at Missouri 1:30 p.m. SEC

Nevada at San Diego State 2 p.m. Ch 13

Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure 2 p.m. CBSS

Kansas at Texas Tech 2 p.m. ESPN2

South Florida at Tulane 2 p.m. ESPNU

Northern Iowa at Missouri State 4 p.m. CBSS

Tennessee at LSU 4 p.m. ESPN2

Iowa State at Oklahoma 4 p.m. ESPNU

Washington State at Utah 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Georgia at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC

Utah State at New Mexico 6 p.m. CBSS

Florida at Auburn 6 p.m. ESPN2

Louisville at Florida State 6 p.m. ESPNU

UCLA at California 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Mississippi State at Mississippi 6:30 p.m. SEC

Teams TBA 8 p.m. ESPN2

Teams TBA 8 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon at Oregon State 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Football

FCS championship: Montana State vs. North Dakota State 10 a.m. ESPN2

High School All-Star Game 11 a.m. Ch 4

Hockey, men's

UMass at Michigan 3 p.m. BTN

Minnesota at Michigan State 5:30 p.m. BTN

AHL: Colorado at Tucson 7 p.m. Ch 8/58

Golf

PGA Tour, third round 4 p.m. Golf

NBA

Knicks at Celtics 5:30 p.m. NBA

Heat at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

NFL

Chiefs at Broncos 2:30 p.m. Ch 9

Chiefs at Broncos 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Cowboys at Eagles 6:15 p.m. Ch 9

Cowboys at Eagles 6:15 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Penguins at Stars Noon NHL

Maple Leafs at Avalanche 5 p.m. NHL

Predators at Coyotes 6 p.m. BSAZ+

Skating

U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's

Liga MX: Queretaro at Monterrey 4 p.m. FS1

Liga MX: Tigres UANL at S. Laguna 6 p.m. FS1

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men's

Minnesota at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN

Yale at Harvard Noon ESPNU

Teams TBA 3 p.m. ESPN2

Northwestern at Ohio State 3:30 p.m. BTN

Wisconsin at Maryland 5:30 p.m. BTN

Basketball, women's

Boston College at Clemson 10 a.m. BSAZ+

Rhode Island at Fordham 10 a.m. CBSS

Wichita State at South Florida 10 a.m. ESPNU

Kentucky at South Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN

UCLA at Colorado 11 a.m. Pac-12N

Tennessee at Mississippi 11 a.m. SEC

Duke at Syracuse Noon BSAZ

VCU at Saint Louis Noon CBSS

Iowa at Nebraska Noon FS1

Teams TBA 1 p.m. ESPN

Alabama at Georgia 1 p.m. SEC

Oregon at California 2 p.m. Pac-12N

LSU at Auburn 3 p.m. SEC

Oregon State at Stanford 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Princeton at Columbia 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Hockey, men's

UMass at Michigan 2 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf

NBA

Cavaliers at Warriors 6:30 p.m. NBA

NFL

Packers at Lions 11 a.m. Ch 11

Steelers at Ravens 11 a.m. Ch 13

Seahawks at Cardinals 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Panthers at Buccaneers 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

Chargers at Raiders 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

NHL

Stars at Blues Noon NHL

Skating

U.S. Championships Noon Ch 4

Wrestling

Iowa State at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12A

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to COVID-19 protocols

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown released by Buccaneers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News