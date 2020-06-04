Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Horse racing America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS2
Baseball KBO: NC Dinos at Hanwha Eagles 2:25 a.m. ESPN
KBO: LG Twins at Kiwoom Heroes 12:55 a.m. (Sat.) ESPN
Soccer, men’s Bund.: Gladbach at SC Freiburg 11:20 a.m. FS2
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 10 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity race 1:30 p.m. Ch 11
IndyCar: GENESYS 600 5:30 p.m. Ch. 4
Baseball KBO: LG Twins at Kiwoom Heroes 12:55 a.m. ESPN
KBO: LG Twins at Kiwoom Heroes 9:55 p.m. ESPN
Bowling Strike Derby 4 p.m. Ch 11
Horse racing America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2
Soccer, men’s Bund.: Bayern Munich at Leverkusen 6:20 a.m. FS1
Bund.: SC Paderborn at RB Leipzig 6:20 a.m. FS2
Bund.: Hertha Berlin at Borussia Dortmund 9:20 a.m. FS2
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing NASCAR race Noon Ch 11
Horse racing America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 3:30 p.m. FS2
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish)
