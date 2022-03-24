Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Baseball, NCAA
LSU at Florida 4 p.m. SEC
Michigan at Nebraska 5:30 p.m. BTN
Basketball, men's
NCAA Tournament: St. Peter’s vs. Purdue 4 p.m. Ch 13
NCAA Tournament: Providence vs. Kansas 4:15 p.m. TBS
NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. UCLA 6:30 p.m. Ch 13
NCAA Tournament: Iowa State vs. Miami 6:45 p.m. TBS
Basketball, women's
NCAA Tournament: N. Carolina vs. S. Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN
NCAA Tournament: Ohio State vs. Texas 4 p.m. ESPN2
D-II final: W. Wash. vs. Glen. St. 5 p.m. CBSS
NCAA Tournament: Maryland vs. Stanford 6:30 p.m. ESPN
NCAA Tournament: Creighton vs. Iowa State 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, second round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 7:30 a.m. Golf
WGC Match Play, Day 3 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round (T) 6 p.m. Golf
Hockey, men's
NCAA Tournament: Northeastern vs. W. Michigan 9 a.m. ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: American International vs. Michigan Noon ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: UMass vs. Minnesota 3 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: St. Cloud State vs. Quinnipiac 5 p.m. ESPNN
MLB spring training
Yankees vs. Phillies 10 a.m. MLB
Angels vs. D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ
Angels vs. D-backs 1 p.m. MLB
Padres vs. Dodgers 6 p.m. MLB
NBA
Warriors at Hawks 4:30 p.m. NBA
76ers at Clippers 7:30 p.m. NBA
NHL
Penguins at Rangers 4 p.m. NHL
Coyotes at Flames 6 p.m. BSAZ
Skating
ISU World Championships 10 a.m. USA
ISU World Championships Noon USA
Soccer, men's
Ivory Coast at France 1 p.m. ESPN2
Softball, NCAA
Illinois at Purdue 3 p.m. BTN
Nebraska at Michigan 3:30 p.m. FS1
UCLA at Washington 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Missouri at Mississippi 6 p.m. ESPNU
Arizona State at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12A
Tennis
Miami Open 8 a.m. TEN
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, men's
NCAA Sweet 16 games 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
AHL: Tucson at Henderson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Trucks race 10 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity race 1:30 p.m. FS1
Baseball, NCAA
Arkansas at Missouri Noon SEC
Cal Baptist at New Mexico State 4 p.m. BSAZ
Rutgers at Penn State 5 p.m. BTN
Tennessee at Mississippi 5 p.m. SEC
Basketball, men's
Division II championship Noon Ch 13
Elite 8 TBD 3 p.m. TBS
Elite 8 TBD 5:30 p.m. TBS
Basketball, women's
NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. NC State 8:30 a.m. ESPN
NCAA Tournament: Indiana vs. UConn 11 a.m. ESPN
NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Louisville 1 p.m. ESPN2
NCAA Tournament: S. Dakota vs. Michigan 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
Beach volleyball
Washington at Arizona 11:30 a.m. Pac-12N
California at Arizona State 12:45 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 7:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Match Play 11 a.m. Ch 4
LPGA Tour, third round (T) 6 p.m. Golf
Hockey, men's
NCAA Tournament TBD 1 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA Tournament TBD 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
MLB spring training
Rays vs. Red Sox 10 a.m. MLB
Reds vs. Giants 1 p.m. MLB
Dodgers vs. Royals 6 p.m. MLB
NBA
Nets at Heat 5 p.m. NBA
NHL
Islanders at Bruins 9:30 a.m. NHL
Blackhawks at Golden Knights Noon Ch 9
Soccer, men's
USL: Phx. Rising vs. San Diego 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Softball, NCAA
Auburn at Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC
UCLA at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Texas A&M at Georgia 3 p.m. SEC
Arizona State at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12N
TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 9:55 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Baseball, NCAA
Georgia at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC
Michigan at Nebraska Noon BTN
Alabama at Mississippi State Noon SEC
Basketball, men's
Elite Eight TBD 11 a.m. Ch 13
Elite Eight TBD 2:45 p.m. Ch 13
Basketball, women's
Elite Eight TBD 4 p.m. ESPN
Elite Eight TBD 6 p.m. ESPN
Beach volleyball
UCLA at Arizona 12:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 7:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Match Play Noon Ch 4
LPGA Tour, final round 6 p.m. Golf
Hockey, men's
NCAA Tournament TBD 1 p.m. ESPN2
NCAA Tournament TBD 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
MLB spring training
Cardinals vs. Mets 10 a.m. MLB
White Sox vs. Dodgers 1 p.m. MLB
NBA
76ers at Suns 3 p.m. BSAZ
Jazz at Mavericks 4:30 p.m. NBA
NHL
Lightning at Islanders 11 a.m. TNT
Coyotes at Jets 4 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer, men's
MLS: Orlando City SC at Portland 1 p.m. ESPN
Panama at United States 4 p.m. FS1
Softball, NCAA
LSU at Arkansas 10 a.m. ESPN2
Tennessee at Florida 11 a.m. ESPNU
Arizona State at Arizona 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Nebraska at Michigan 3 p.m. BTN
UCLA at Washington 4 p.m. ESPNU
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)