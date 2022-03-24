 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY

Baseball, NCAA

LSU at Florida 4 p.m. SEC

Michigan at Nebraska 5:30 p.m. BTN

Basketball, men's

NCAA Tournament: St. Peter’s vs. Purdue 4 p.m. Ch 13

NCAA Tournament: Providence vs. Kansas 4:15 p.m. TBS

NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. UCLA 6:30 p.m. Ch 13

NCAA Tournament: Iowa State vs. Miami 6:45 p.m. TBS

Basketball, women's

NCAA Tournament: N. Carolina vs. S. Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN

NCAA Tournament: Ohio State vs. Texas 4 p.m. ESPN2

D-II final: W. Wash. vs. Glen. St. 5 p.m. CBSS

NCAA Tournament: Maryland vs. Stanford 6:30 p.m. ESPN

NCAA Tournament: Creighton vs. Iowa State 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, second round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 7:30 a.m. Golf

WGC Match Play, Day 3 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round (T) 6 p.m. Golf

Hockey, men's

NCAA Tournament: Northeastern vs. W. Michigan 9 a.m. ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: American International vs. Michigan Noon ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: UMass vs. Minnesota 3 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: St. Cloud State vs. Quinnipiac 5 p.m. ESPNN

MLB spring training

Yankees vs. Phillies 10 a.m. MLB

Angels vs. D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ

Angels vs. D-backs 1 p.m. MLB

Padres vs. Dodgers 6 p.m. MLB

NBA

Warriors at Hawks 4:30 p.m. NBA

76ers at Clippers 7:30 p.m. NBA

NHL

Penguins at Rangers 4 p.m. NHL

Coyotes at Flames 6 p.m. BSAZ

Skating

ISU World Championships 10 a.m. USA

ISU World Championships Noon USA

Soccer, men's

Ivory Coast at France 1 p.m. ESPN2

Softball, NCAA

Illinois at Purdue 3 p.m. BTN

Nebraska at Michigan 3:30 p.m. FS1

UCLA at Washington 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Missouri at Mississippi 6 p.m. ESPNU

Arizona State at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12A

Tennis

Miami Open 8 a.m. TEN

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, men's

NCAA Sweet 16 games 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

AHL: Tucson at Henderson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Trucks race 10 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity race 1:30 p.m. FS1

Baseball, NCAA

Arkansas at Missouri Noon SEC

Cal Baptist at New Mexico State 4 p.m. BSAZ

Rutgers at Penn State 5 p.m. BTN

Tennessee at Mississippi 5 p.m. SEC

Basketball, men's

Division II championship Noon Ch 13

Elite 8 TBD 3 p.m. TBS

Elite 8 TBD 5:30 p.m. TBS

Basketball, women's

NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. NC State 8:30 a.m. ESPN

NCAA Tournament: Indiana vs. UConn 11 a.m. ESPN

NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Louisville 1 p.m. ESPN2

NCAA Tournament: S. Dakota vs. Michigan 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

Beach volleyball

Washington at Arizona 11:30 a.m. Pac-12N

California at Arizona State 12:45 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 7:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Match Play 11 a.m. Ch 4

LPGA Tour, third round (T) 6 p.m. Golf

Hockey, men's

NCAA Tournament TBD 1 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA Tournament TBD 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

MLB spring training

Rays vs. Red Sox 10 a.m. MLB

Reds vs. Giants 1 p.m. MLB

Dodgers vs. Royals 6 p.m. MLB

NBA

Nets at Heat 5 p.m. NBA

NHL

Islanders at Bruins 9:30 a.m. NHL

Blackhawks at Golden Knights Noon Ch 9

Soccer, men's

USL: Phx. Rising vs. San Diego 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Softball, NCAA

Auburn at Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC

UCLA at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Texas A&M at Georgia 3 p.m. SEC

Arizona State at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12N

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 9:55 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Baseball, NCAA

Georgia at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC

Michigan at Nebraska Noon BTN

Alabama at Mississippi State Noon SEC

Basketball, men's

Elite Eight TBD 11 a.m. Ch 13

Elite Eight TBD 2:45 p.m. Ch 13

Basketball, women's

Elite Eight TBD 4 p.m. ESPN

Elite Eight TBD 6 p.m. ESPN

Beach volleyball

UCLA at Arizona 12:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 7:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Match Play Noon Ch 4

LPGA Tour, final round 6 p.m. Golf

Hockey, men's

NCAA Tournament TBD 1 p.m. ESPN2

NCAA Tournament TBD 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

MLB spring training

Cardinals vs. Mets 10 a.m. MLB

White Sox vs. Dodgers 1 p.m. MLB

NBA

76ers at Suns 3 p.m. BSAZ

Jazz at Mavericks 4:30 p.m. NBA

NHL

Lightning at Islanders 11 a.m. TNT

Coyotes at Jets 4 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, men's

MLS: Orlando City SC at Portland 1 p.m. ESPN

Panama at United States 4 p.m. FS1

Softball, NCAA

LSU at Arkansas 10 a.m. ESPN2

Tennessee at Florida 11 a.m. ESPNU

Arizona State at Arizona 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Nebraska at Michigan 3 p.m. BTN

UCLA at Washington 4 p.m. ESPNU

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

