agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Baseball, NCAA

Delaware State at Norfolk State Noon ESPNU

Auburn at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC

Iowa at Nebraska 5 p.m. BTN

Dallas Baptist at Illinois State 5 p.m. ESPNU

Beach volleyball, NCAA

Pac-12 Championships 9 a.m. Pac-12N

Golf

European Tour, second round 5 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 12:30 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 3:30 p.m. Golf

MLB

D-backs at Cardinals 5 p.m. BSAZ

NBA Playoffs

Grizzlies at T-wolves, Game 6 6 p.m. ESPN

NFL

Draft, Rounds 2-3 4 p.m. Ch 9

Draft, Rounds 2-3 4 p.m. ESPN

Draft, Rounds 2-3 4 p.m. NFL

Draft, Rounds 2-3 5 p.m. ESPN2

NHL

Golden Knights at Blues 5 p.m. NHL

Predators at Coyotes 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, women's

NWSL: N. Car. at Angel City 7:30 p.m. CBSS

Softball, NCAA

Minnesota at Michigan 3 p.m. BTN

Oklahoma State at Florida State 3 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon State at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO FRIDAY

Hockey

AHL: San Diego at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

MLB

D-backs at Cardinals 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 10:30 a.m. FS1

Baseball, NCAA

Alabama at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC

Miami at Georgia Tech 1 p.m. ESPNU

Auburn at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC

Mississippi at Arkansas 5 p.m. ESPN2

Santa Clara at San Diego 5 p.m. ESPNU

Boxing

Top Rank 7 p.m. ESPN

Football

Maryland spring game 9 a.m. BTN

Minnesota spring game 11 a.m. BTN

Washington spring game 11:30 a.m. Pac-12N

USFL: Tampa Bay vs. Houston 1 p.m. Ch 11

Cal spring game 1:30 p.m. Pac-12N

USFL: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan 5 p.m. Ch 11

Golf

European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Golf

MLB

D-backs at Cardinals 11 a.m. BSAZ

Angels at White Sox 1 p.m. FS1

Phillies at Mets 4 p.m. FS1

Tigers-Dodgers or Reds-Rockies 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Games TBD

NFL

Draft, Rounds 4-7 9 a.m. Ch 9

Draft, Rounds 4-7 9 a.m. ESPN

Draft, Rounds 4-7 9 a.m. NFL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Liverpool at Newcastle 4:30 a.m. USA

EPL: Burnley at Watford 7 a.m. USA

EPL: Man. City at Leeds United 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Softball, NCAA

Florida at LSU 9 a.m. ESPN2

Mississippi State at Kentucky Noon SEC

Minnesota at Michigan 1 p.m. BTN

Texas A&M at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC

Oregon State at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12N

TV SUNDAY

Autos

IndyCar race 10 a.m. Ch 4

NASCAR race Noon FS1

Baseball, NCAA

Kentucky at Florida 9 a.m. SEC

Michigan at Purdue 11 a.m. BTN

Mississippi at Arkansas 11 a.m. ESPN2

Kansas State at Oklahoma Noon BSAZ+

Mississippi State at Missouri Noon SEC

UC Irvine at Long Beach State 1 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon State at Utah 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Football

USFL: Birmingham vs. New Orleans 11:30 a.m. USA

Golf

European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 3 p.m. Golf

MLB

Astros-Blue Jays or Red Sox-Orioles 10:30 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Cardinals 11 a.m. BSAZ

Tigers-Dodgers or Nationals-Giants 1:30 p.m. MLB

Phillies at Mets 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Playoffs

Bucks at Celtics, Game 1 10 a.m. Ch 9

Soccer, men's

EPL: Chelsea at Everton 6 a.m. USA

EPL: Arsenal at West Ham 8:30 a.m. USA

MLS: Philadelphia at Nashville 1 p.m. ESPN

LA Galaxy II at Phoenix Rising 5 p.m. BSAZ

MLS: Minnesota at LA FC 7 p.m. FS1

Softball, NCAA

Minnesota at Michigan 9 a.m. BTN

Florida at LSU 9 a.m. ESPN2

Houston at South Florida 11 a.m. ESPNU

Cal at Arizona State 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennessee at Mississippi 3 p.m. SEC

Oregon State at Oregon 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Swimming

Team USA International Trials 9 a.m. Ch 4

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

