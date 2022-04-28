Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Baseball, NCAA
Delaware State at Norfolk State Noon ESPNU
Auburn at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC
Iowa at Nebraska 5 p.m. BTN
Dallas Baptist at Illinois State 5 p.m. ESPNU
Beach volleyball, NCAA
Pac-12 Championships 9 a.m. Pac-12N
Golf
European Tour, second round 5 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, first round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 12:30 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 3:30 p.m. Golf
MLB
D-backs at Cardinals 5 p.m. BSAZ
NBA Playoffs
Grizzlies at T-wolves, Game 6 6 p.m. ESPN
NFL
Draft, Rounds 2-3 4 p.m. Ch 9
Draft, Rounds 2-3 4 p.m. ESPN
Draft, Rounds 2-3 4 p.m. NFL
Draft, Rounds 2-3 5 p.m. ESPN2
NHL
Golden Knights at Blues 5 p.m. NHL
Predators at Coyotes 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer, women's
NWSL: N. Car. at Angel City 7:30 p.m. CBSS
Softball, NCAA
Minnesota at Michigan 3 p.m. BTN
Oklahoma State at Florida State 3 p.m. ESPNU
Oregon State at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO FRIDAY
Hockey
AHL: San Diego at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
MLB
D-backs at Cardinals 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 10:30 a.m. FS1
Baseball, NCAA
Alabama at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC
Miami at Georgia Tech 1 p.m. ESPNU
Auburn at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC
Mississippi at Arkansas 5 p.m. ESPN2
Santa Clara at San Diego 5 p.m. ESPNU
Boxing
Top Rank 7 p.m. ESPN
Football
Maryland spring game 9 a.m. BTN
Minnesota spring game 11 a.m. BTN
Washington spring game 11:30 a.m. Pac-12N
USFL: Tampa Bay vs. Houston 1 p.m. Ch 11
Cal spring game 1:30 p.m. Pac-12N
USFL: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan 5 p.m. Ch 11
Golf
European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Golf
MLB
D-backs at Cardinals 11 a.m. BSAZ
Angels at White Sox 1 p.m. FS1
Phillies at Mets 4 p.m. FS1
Tigers-Dodgers or Reds-Rockies 7 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Games TBD
NFL
Draft, Rounds 4-7 9 a.m. Ch 9
Draft, Rounds 4-7 9 a.m. ESPN
Draft, Rounds 4-7 9 a.m. NFL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Liverpool at Newcastle 4:30 a.m. USA
EPL: Burnley at Watford 7 a.m. USA
EPL: Man. City at Leeds United 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Softball, NCAA
Florida at LSU 9 a.m. ESPN2
Mississippi State at Kentucky Noon SEC
Minnesota at Michigan 1 p.m. BTN
Texas A&M at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC
Oregon State at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12N
TV SUNDAY
Autos
IndyCar race 10 a.m. Ch 4
NASCAR race Noon FS1
Baseball, NCAA
Kentucky at Florida 9 a.m. SEC
Michigan at Purdue 11 a.m. BTN
Mississippi at Arkansas 11 a.m. ESPN2
Kansas State at Oklahoma Noon BSAZ+
Mississippi State at Missouri Noon SEC
UC Irvine at Long Beach State 1 p.m. ESPNU
Oregon State at Utah 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Football
USFL: Birmingham vs. New Orleans 11:30 a.m. USA
Golf
European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 3 p.m. Golf
MLB
Astros-Blue Jays or Red Sox-Orioles 10:30 a.m. MLB
D-backs at Cardinals 11 a.m. BSAZ
Tigers-Dodgers or Nationals-Giants 1:30 p.m. MLB
Phillies at Mets 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA Playoffs
Bucks at Celtics, Game 1 10 a.m. Ch 9
Soccer, men's
EPL: Chelsea at Everton 6 a.m. USA
EPL: Arsenal at West Ham 8:30 a.m. USA
MLS: Philadelphia at Nashville 1 p.m. ESPN
LA Galaxy II at Phoenix Rising 5 p.m. BSAZ
MLS: Minnesota at LA FC 7 p.m. FS1
Softball, NCAA
Minnesota at Michigan 9 a.m. BTN
Florida at LSU 9 a.m. ESPN2
Houston at South Florida 11 a.m. ESPNU
Cal at Arizona State 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Tennessee at Mississippi 3 p.m. SEC
Oregon State at Oregon 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Swimming
Team USA International Trials 9 a.m. Ch 4
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)