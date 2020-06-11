Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY

Baseball KBO: KT Wiz at Samsung Lions 2:25 a.m. ESPN

KBO: Kia Tigers at SK Wyverns 12:55 a.m. (Sat.) ESPN

Golf PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

Horse racing America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS2

Rodeo PBR Team Challenge 6 p.m. CBSS

Soccer, men’s Bund.: Leipzig at Hoffenheim 11:20 a.m. FS2

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 9:30 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Baseball KBO: Kia Tigers at SK Wyverns 12:55 a.m. ESPN

KBO: KT Wiz at Samsung Lions 12:55 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN

Bowling PBA Summer Clash 3 p.m. Ch 11

Golf PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Horse racing America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS1

Rodeo PBR Team Challenge 6 p.m. CBSS

Soccer, men’s Bund.: Dusseldorf vs. Dortmund 6:20 a.m. FS1

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 9 a.m. FS1

NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Baseball KBO: KT Wiz at Samsung Lions 12:55 a.m. ESPN

Golf PGA Golf, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

Horse racing America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 3:30 p.m. FS2

Rodeo PBR Team Challenge 6 p.m. CBSS

Soccer, men’s Bund.: Mainz 05 vs. FC Augsburg 6:30 a.m. FS1

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish)

