Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Baseball KBO: KT Wiz at Samsung Lions 2:25 a.m. ESPN
KBO: Kia Tigers at SK Wyverns 12:55 a.m. (Sat.) ESPN
Golf PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
Horse racing America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS2
Rodeo PBR Team Challenge 6 p.m. CBSS
Soccer, men’s Bund.: Leipzig at Hoffenheim 11:20 a.m. FS2
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 9:30 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Baseball KBO: Kia Tigers at SK Wyverns 12:55 a.m. ESPN
KBO: KT Wiz at Samsung Lions 12:55 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN
Bowling PBA Summer Clash 3 p.m. Ch 11
Golf PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Horse racing America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS1
Rodeo PBR Team Challenge 6 p.m. CBSS
Soccer, men’s Bund.: Dusseldorf vs. Dortmund 6:20 a.m. FS1
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 9 a.m. FS1
NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Baseball KBO: KT Wiz at Samsung Lions 12:55 a.m. ESPN
Golf PGA Golf, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
Horse racing America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 3:30 p.m. FS2
Rodeo PBR Team Challenge 6 p.m. CBSS
Soccer, men’s Bund.: Mainz 05 vs. FC Augsburg 6:30 a.m. FS1
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish)
