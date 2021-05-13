 Skip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

TV FRIDAY

Baseball

Missouri State at Illinois State Noon ESPNU

Cal Baptist at New Mexico State 2 p.m. BSAZ+

Vanderbilt at Mississippi 4 p.m. SEC

Football

TSL: Sea Lions vs. Generals 4 p.m. FS2

TSL: Blues vs. Jousters 7 p.m. FS2

Golf

European Tour, third round 5:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 12:30 p.m. Golf

Horse racing

Black Eyed Susan 2 p.m. NBCS

MLB

Royals at White Sox Noon MLB

Angels-Red Sox or Yankees-Orioles 4 p.m. MLB

Nationals at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

NBA

Pelicans at Warriors 6:45 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Maple Leafs at Jets 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

Manchester City at Newcastle 11:55 a.m. NBCS

NCAA semifinal: Marshall vs. North Carolina Noon ESPNU

NCAA semifinal: Indiana vs. Pittsburgh 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Softball

Oklahoma State vs. Texas 9 a.m. ESPNU

Big East Tournament 9 a.m. FS2

Big East Tournament Noon FS2

Nebraska at Northwestern 1 p.m. BTN

SEC semifinal 1 p.m. ESPN2

Minnesota at Penn State 3 p.m. BTN

SEC semifinal 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

UCLA at Arizona, Game 1 4:30 p.m. Pac-12A

Illinois at Iowa 5 p.m. BTN

Washington at Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12N

UCLA at Arizona, Game 2 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

WNBA

Mercury at Lynx 6 p.m. CBSS

RADIO FRIDAY

Hockey

Ontario at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

MLB

Nationals at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

”Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity race 10:30 a.m. FS1

IndyCar race 11:30 a.m. NBCS

Baseball

Arkansas at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC

Virginia Tech at Duke 10 a.m. BSAZ

Alabama at LSU Noon SEC

Bowling

PBA, Round of 4 8 a.m. FS1

Football

TSL: Conquerors vs. Alphas Noon Ch 11

Golf

European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf

Horse racing

The Preakness Stakes 2 p.m. NBCS

MLB

Athletics at Twins 1 p.m. FS1

Nationals at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ+

Cardinals at Padres 5:30 p.m. FS1

NBA

Hall of Fame ceremony 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Suns at Spurs 5 p.m. BSAZ

NHL Playoffs

Bruins at Capitals 4:15 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's

Aston Villa at Crystal Palace 4 a.m. NBCS

Wolverhampton at Tottenham 6 a.m. NBCS

Liverpool at West Brom 8:25 a.m. NBCS

USL: Phoenix at Tampa Bay 5 p.m. ESPN2

Softball

ACC Tournament 9 a.m. ESPN2

Rutgers at Michigan 9 a.m. BTN

AAC Tournament 11 a.m. ESPN2

Big 12 championship 1 p.m. ESPN2

UCLA at Arizona 1 p.m. Pac-12A

Nebraska at Northwestern 2 p.m. BTN

SEC championship 3 p.m. ESPN2

Minnesota at Penn State 4 p.m. BTN

WNBA

Sky at Mystics 10 a.m. Ch 9

Aces at Storm Noon Ch 9

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Cup race 11 a.m. FS1

Baseball

Georgia at Florida 9 a.m. SEC

Indiana at Michigan 10 a.m. ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Mississippi Noon SEC

Bowling

PBA championship 11 a.m. Ch 11

Football

FCS championship: South Dakota State vs. Sam Houston State 11 a.m. Ch 9

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, third round Noon Golf

Hockey

Ontario at Tucson 2 p.m. Ch 8/58

MLB

Nationals at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ

Cardinals at Padres 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Teams TBA 12:45 p.m. ESPN

Suns at Spurs 5 p.m. BSAZ

NHL Playoffs

Islanders at Penguins 9 a.m. Ch 4

Wild at Golden Knights/Avalanche Noon Ch 4

Lightning at Panthers 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men's

EPL TBA 6 a.m. NBCS

EPL TBA 8:30 a.m. NBCS

MLS: Inter Miami at Cincinnati 1 p.m. Ch 11

MLS: Columbus at New England 3 p.m. ESPN2

Softball

Michigan State at Ohio State 9 a.m. BTN

Nebraska at Northwestern 11 a.m. BTN

NCAA Selection Show 6 p.m. ESPN2

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

