Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Baseball
Missouri State at Illinois State Noon ESPNU
Cal Baptist at New Mexico State 2 p.m. BSAZ+
Vanderbilt at Mississippi 4 p.m. SEC
Football
TSL: Sea Lions vs. Generals 4 p.m. FS2
TSL: Blues vs. Jousters 7 p.m. FS2
Golf
European Tour, third round 5:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 12:30 p.m. Golf
Horse racing
Black Eyed Susan 2 p.m. NBCS
MLB
Royals at White Sox Noon MLB
Angels-Red Sox or Yankees-Orioles 4 p.m. MLB
Nationals at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ
NBA
Pelicans at Warriors 6:45 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Maple Leafs at Jets 5 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
Manchester City at Newcastle 11:55 a.m. NBCS
NCAA semifinal: Marshall vs. North Carolina Noon ESPNU
NCAA semifinal: Indiana vs. Pittsburgh 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Softball
Oklahoma State vs. Texas 9 a.m. ESPNU
Big East Tournament 9 a.m. FS2
Big East Tournament Noon FS2
Nebraska at Northwestern 1 p.m. BTN
SEC semifinal 1 p.m. ESPN2
Minnesota at Penn State 3 p.m. BTN
SEC semifinal 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
UCLA at Arizona, Game 1 4:30 p.m. Pac-12A
Illinois at Iowa 5 p.m. BTN
Washington at Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12N
UCLA at Arizona, Game 2 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
WNBA
Mercury at Lynx 6 p.m. CBSS
RADIO FRIDAY
Hockey
Ontario at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
MLB
Nationals at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
”Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity race 10:30 a.m. FS1
IndyCar race 11:30 a.m. NBCS
Baseball
Arkansas at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC
Virginia Tech at Duke 10 a.m. BSAZ
Alabama at LSU Noon SEC
Bowling
PBA, Round of 4 8 a.m. FS1
Football
TSL: Conquerors vs. Alphas Noon Ch 11
Golf
European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf
Horse racing
The Preakness Stakes 2 p.m. NBCS
MLB
Athletics at Twins 1 p.m. FS1
Nationals at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ+
Cardinals at Padres 5:30 p.m. FS1
NBA
Hall of Fame ceremony 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Suns at Spurs 5 p.m. BSAZ
NHL Playoffs
Bruins at Capitals 4:15 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men's
Aston Villa at Crystal Palace 4 a.m. NBCS
Wolverhampton at Tottenham 6 a.m. NBCS
Liverpool at West Brom 8:25 a.m. NBCS
USL: Phoenix at Tampa Bay 5 p.m. ESPN2
Softball
ACC Tournament 9 a.m. ESPN2
Rutgers at Michigan 9 a.m. BTN
AAC Tournament 11 a.m. ESPN2
Big 12 championship 1 p.m. ESPN2
UCLA at Arizona 1 p.m. Pac-12A
Nebraska at Northwestern 2 p.m. BTN
SEC championship 3 p.m. ESPN2
Minnesota at Penn State 4 p.m. BTN
WNBA
Sky at Mystics 10 a.m. Ch 9
Aces at Storm Noon Ch 9
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup race 11 a.m. FS1
Baseball
Georgia at Florida 9 a.m. SEC
Indiana at Michigan 10 a.m. ESPN2
Vanderbilt at Mississippi Noon SEC
Bowling
PBA championship 11 a.m. Ch 11
Football
FCS championship: South Dakota State vs. Sam Houston State 11 a.m. Ch 9
Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, third round Noon Golf
Hockey
Ontario at Tucson 2 p.m. Ch 8/58
MLB
Nationals at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ
Cardinals at Padres 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Teams TBA 12:45 p.m. ESPN
Suns at Spurs 5 p.m. BSAZ
NHL Playoffs
Islanders at Penguins 9 a.m. Ch 4
Wild at Golden Knights/Avalanche Noon Ch 4
Lightning at Panthers 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men's
EPL TBA 6 a.m. NBCS
EPL TBA 8:30 a.m. NBCS
MLS: Inter Miami at Cincinnati 1 p.m. Ch 11
MLS: Columbus at New England 3 p.m. ESPN2
Softball
Michigan State at Ohio State 9 a.m. BTN
Nebraska at Northwestern 11 a.m. BTN
NCAA Selection Show 6 p.m. ESPN2
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)