Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 4 p.m. FS1
Baseball KBO: LG Twins at Doosan Bears 2:25 a.m. ESPN
KBO: Samsung Lions at Kia Tigers 1:55 a.m. (Sat.) ESPN
Golf European Tour, third round 5:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 11:30 a.m. Golf
Horse racing Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
MLB Braves at Mets 1 p.m. ESPN
Tigers at Reds 3 p.m. MLB
Brewers at Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN
D-backs at Padres 6 p.m. FSAZ
Mariners at Astros 6 p.m. MLB
Angels at Athletics 7 p.m. ESPN
NBA Exhibition: Celtics vs. Thunder 2 p.m. NBA
Exhibition: Raptors vs. Rockets 4:30 p.m. NBA
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 10:30 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity race 2 p.m. NBCS
Baseball KBO: Samsung Lions at Kia Tigers 1:55 a.m. ESPN
KBO: LG Twins at Doosan Bears 1 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN
Golf European Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Horse racing Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
Saratoga Live 12:30 p.m. FS1
MLB Brewers at Cubs 10 a.m. Ch 11
Giants at Dodgers 1 p.m. Ch 11
Yankees at Nationals 4 p.m. Ch 11
D-backs at Padres 6 p.m. FS1
D-backs at Padres 6 p.m. FSAZ
Soccer, men’s MLS: Round of 16 - Orlando vs. Montreal 5 p.m. ESPN2
Liga MX: Chivas vs. Leon 7 p.m. NBCS
WNBA New York vs. Seattle 9 a.m. ESPN
Mercury vs. Los Angeles Noon Ch 9
Indiana vs. Washington 2 p.m. CBSS
TV SUNDAY
Baseball KBO: LG Twins at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. ESPN
Golf PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
Horse racing Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1
MLB Yankees at Nationals 10 a.m. TBS
D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. FSAZ
Braves at Mets 4 p.m. ESPN
Giants at Dodgers 7 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men’s EPL: Leicester vs. Manchester United 8 a.m. Ch 4
EPL West Ham vs. Aston Villa 8 a.m. NBCS
MLS: R16 - Toronto vs. TBD 5:30 p.m. FS1
MLS: R16 - Sporting Kansas City vs. TBD 8 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women’s NWSL cup final: Houston vs. Chicago 9:30 a.m. Ch 13
WNBA Connecticut vs. Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPN
Chicago vs. Las Vegas Noon Ch 9
Atlanta vs. Dallas 2 p.m. CBSS
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)
