Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 4 p.m. FS1

Baseball KBO: LG Twins at Doosan Bears 2:25 a.m. ESPN

KBO: Samsung Lions at Kia Tigers 1:55 a.m. (Sat.) ESPN

Golf European Tour, third round 5:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 11:30 a.m. Golf

Horse racing Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

MLB Braves at Mets 1 p.m. ESPN

Tigers at Reds 3 p.m. MLB

Brewers at Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN

D-backs at Padres 6 p.m. FSAZ

Mariners at Astros 6 p.m. MLB

Angels at Athletics 7 p.m. ESPN

NBA Exhibition: Celtics vs. Thunder 2 p.m. NBA

Exhibition: Raptors vs. Rockets 4:30 p.m. NBA

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 10:30 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity race 2 p.m. NBCS

Baseball KBO: Samsung Lions at Kia Tigers 1:55 a.m. ESPN

KBO: LG Twins at Doosan Bears 1 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN

Golf European Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Horse racing Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

Saratoga Live 12:30 p.m. FS1

MLB Brewers at Cubs 10 a.m. Ch 11

Giants at Dodgers 1 p.m. Ch 11

Yankees at Nationals 4 p.m. Ch 11

D-backs at Padres 6 p.m. FS1

D-backs at Padres 6 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer, men’s MLS: Round of 16 - Orlando vs. Montreal 5 p.m. ESPN2

Liga MX: Chivas vs. Leon 7 p.m. NBCS

WNBA New York vs. Seattle 9 a.m. ESPN

Mercury vs. Los Angeles Noon Ch 9

Indiana vs. Washington 2 p.m. CBSS

TV SUNDAY

Baseball KBO: LG Twins at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. ESPN

Golf PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

Horse racing Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1

MLB Yankees at Nationals 10 a.m. TBS

D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. FSAZ

Braves at Mets 4 p.m. ESPN

Giants at Dodgers 7 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men’s EPL: Leicester vs. Manchester United 8 a.m. Ch 4

EPL West Ham vs. Aston Villa 8 a.m. NBCS

MLS: R16 - Toronto vs. TBD 5:30 p.m. FS1

MLS: R16 - Sporting Kansas City vs. TBD 8 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women’s NWSL cup final: Houston vs. Chicago 9:30 a.m. Ch 13

WNBA Connecticut vs. Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPN

Chicago vs. Las Vegas Noon Ch 9

Atlanta vs. Dallas 2 p.m. CBSS

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

