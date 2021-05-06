 Skip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Trucks race 4:30 p.m. FS1

Baseball

USC at Oregon State 4 p.m. Pac-12N

LSU at Auburn 5 p.m. SEC

Texas at TCU 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Beach Volleyball

TCU vs. UCLA 7 a.m. ESPNU

Loyola Marymount vs. LSU 8 a.m. ESPNU

Cal Poly vs. USC 9 a.m. ESPNU

Stanford vs. Florida State 10 a.m. ESPNU

NCAA Tournament TBD 11 a.m. ESPNU

NCAA Tournament TBD Noon ESPNU

NCAA Tournament TBD 1 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA Tournament TBD 2 p.m. ESPNU

Curling

Women’s: U.S. vs. Russia 8 a.m. NBCS

Football

TSL: Sea Lions vs. Blues 6:30 p.m. FS1

Golf

European Tour, second round 6 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 8:30 p.m. Golf

MLB

Pirates at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

Nationals-Yankees or Phillies-Braves 4 p.m. MLB

Dodgers-Angels or Rays-Athletics 7 p.m. MLB

NBA

Celtics at Bulls 4:45 p.m. ESPN

Knicks at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

Lakers at Trail Blazers 7 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Flyers at Capitals 4 p.m. NHL

Coyotes at Sharks 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer (M)

Newcastle at Leicester 11:55 a.m. NBCS

Softball

Northwestern at Purdue 2:30 p.m. BTN

Georgia at Mississippi State 3 p.m. SEC

Auburn at LSU 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

Arizona at Oregon 4 p.m. ESPN2

Michigan at Minnesota 5 p.m. BTN

Stanford at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennis

Madrid Open quarterfinals 4 a.m. TEN

RADIO FRIDAY

Baseball

Arizona at Stanford 6 p.m. 1290-AM

MLB

D-backs at Mets 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

”Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity race 10 a.m. FS1

Baseball

Mississippi at Texas A&M 9 a.m. ESPNU

Clemson at Georgia Tech 10 a.m. BSAZ+

Texas at TCU Noon ESPNU

Tennessee at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC

Georgia at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC

UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m. ESPNU

Beach Volleyball

NCAA Tournament TBD 11 a.m. ESPN2

NCAA Tournament TBD Noon ESPN2

NCAA Tournament TBD 1 p.m. ESPN2

NCAA Tournament TBD 3 p.m. ESPN2

Football

FCS semifinal 9 a.m. ESPN

FCS semifinal 11:30 a.m. Ch 9

TSL: Generals vs. Jousters Noon Ch 11

Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon; Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 8:30 p.m. Golf

MLB

Padres at Giants 1 p.m. FS1

D-backs at Mets 4 p.m. BSAZ

Phillies at Braves 4 p.m. FS1

NHL

Rangers at Bruins Noon Ch 4

Coyotes at Sharks 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer (M)

EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United 4:30 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: RB Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund 6 a.m. ESPN

EPL: Crystal Palace at Sheffield United 7 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Chelsea at Manchester City 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City FC 3 p.m. ESPN

MLS:LA FC at LA Galaxy 5 p.m. Ch 11

Soccer (W)

NWSL Challenge Cup 10 a.m. Ch 13

Softball

Ohio State at Illinois 9 a.m. BTN

Mississippi at Alabama 9 a.m. SEC

Georgia at Mississippi State 11 a.m. SEC

Michigan at Minnesota 11:30 a.m. BTN

Michigan at Minnesota 2 p.m. BTN

Arizona at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 3 p.m. ESPNU

Arizona at Oregon 4:30 p.m. Pac-12N

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. FS1

Baseball

Maryland at Illinois 9 a.m. BTN

Clemson at Georgia Tech 10 a.m. BSAZ+

Mississippi at Texas A&M 11 a.m. ESPNU

Mississippi State at South Carolina 11 a.m. SEC

Beach Volleyball

NCAA Tournament TBD 7:30 a.m. ESPN2

NCAA Tournament TBD 11 a.m. ESPN2

Curling

Women’s World Championship Noon NBCS

Field hockey

NCAA championship 4 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

MLB

D-backs at Mets 10 a.m. BSAZ

Phillies at Braves 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Heat at Celtics 10:15 a.m. ESPN

Knicks at Clippers 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Suns at Lakers 7 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer (M)

EPL: Everton at West Ham 8:30 a.m. NBCS

EPL: West Brom at Arsenal 11 a.m. Ch 4

MLS: Atlanta at Inter Miami 10 a.m. Ch 9

MLS: Seattle at Portland Noon Ch 9

MLS: Austin FC at Sporting KC 4:30 p.m. FS1

Softball

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 9 a.m. ESPNU

Texas A&M at Florida 9 a.m. SEC

Michigan at Minnesota Noon BTN

Arizona at Oregon Noon Pac-12N

Track and field

Mt. SAC Relays 1:30 p.m. Ch 4

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

