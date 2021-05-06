Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Trucks race 4:30 p.m. FS1
Baseball
USC at Oregon State 4 p.m. Pac-12N
LSU at Auburn 5 p.m. SEC
Texas at TCU 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Beach Volleyball
TCU vs. UCLA 7 a.m. ESPNU
Loyola Marymount vs. LSU 8 a.m. ESPNU
Cal Poly vs. USC 9 a.m. ESPNU
Stanford vs. Florida State 10 a.m. ESPNU
NCAA Tournament TBD 11 a.m. ESPNU
NCAA Tournament TBD Noon ESPNU
NCAA Tournament TBD 1 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA Tournament TBD 2 p.m. ESPNU
Curling
Women’s: U.S. vs. Russia 8 a.m. NBCS
Football
TSL: Sea Lions vs. Blues 6:30 p.m. FS1
Golf
European Tour, second round 6 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, first round 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 8:30 p.m. Golf
MLB
Pirates at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
Nationals-Yankees or Phillies-Braves 4 p.m. MLB
Dodgers-Angels or Rays-Athletics 7 p.m. MLB
NBA
Celtics at Bulls 4:45 p.m. ESPN
Knicks at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ
Lakers at Trail Blazers 7 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Flyers at Capitals 4 p.m. NHL
Coyotes at Sharks 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer (M)
Newcastle at Leicester 11:55 a.m. NBCS
Softball
Northwestern at Purdue 2:30 p.m. BTN
Georgia at Mississippi State 3 p.m. SEC
Auburn at LSU 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
Arizona at Oregon 4 p.m. ESPN2
Michigan at Minnesota 5 p.m. BTN
Stanford at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Tennis
Madrid Open quarterfinals 4 a.m. TEN
RADIO FRIDAY
Baseball
Arizona at Stanford 6 p.m. 1290-AM
MLB
D-backs at Mets 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
”Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity race 10 a.m. FS1
Baseball
Mississippi at Texas A&M 9 a.m. ESPNU
Clemson at Georgia Tech 10 a.m. BSAZ+
Texas at TCU Noon ESPNU
Tennessee at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC
Georgia at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC
UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m. ESPNU
Beach Volleyball
NCAA Tournament TBD 11 a.m. ESPN2
NCAA Tournament TBD Noon ESPN2
NCAA Tournament TBD 1 p.m. ESPN2
NCAA Tournament TBD 3 p.m. ESPN2
Football
FCS semifinal 9 a.m. ESPN
FCS semifinal 11:30 a.m. Ch 9
TSL: Generals vs. Jousters Noon Ch 11
Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon; Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 8:30 p.m. Golf
MLB
Padres at Giants 1 p.m. FS1
D-backs at Mets 4 p.m. BSAZ
Phillies at Braves 4 p.m. FS1
NHL
Rangers at Bruins Noon Ch 4
Coyotes at Sharks 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer (M)
EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United 4:30 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: RB Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund 6 a.m. ESPN
EPL: Crystal Palace at Sheffield United 7 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Chelsea at Manchester City 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City FC 3 p.m. ESPN
MLS:LA FC at LA Galaxy 5 p.m. Ch 11
Soccer (W)
NWSL Challenge Cup 10 a.m. Ch 13
Softball
Ohio State at Illinois 9 a.m. BTN
Mississippi at Alabama 9 a.m. SEC
Georgia at Mississippi State 11 a.m. SEC
Michigan at Minnesota 11:30 a.m. BTN
Michigan at Minnesota 2 p.m. BTN
Arizona at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 3 p.m. ESPNU
Arizona at Oregon 4:30 p.m. Pac-12N
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing
Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. FS1
Baseball
Maryland at Illinois 9 a.m. BTN
Clemson at Georgia Tech 10 a.m. BSAZ+
Mississippi at Texas A&M 11 a.m. ESPNU
Mississippi State at South Carolina 11 a.m. SEC
Beach Volleyball
NCAA Tournament TBD 7:30 a.m. ESPN2
NCAA Tournament TBD 11 a.m. ESPN2
Curling
Women’s World Championship Noon NBCS
Field hockey
NCAA championship 4 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
MLB
D-backs at Mets 10 a.m. BSAZ
Phillies at Braves 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Heat at Celtics 10:15 a.m. ESPN
Knicks at Clippers 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Suns at Lakers 7 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer (M)
EPL: Everton at West Ham 8:30 a.m. NBCS
EPL: West Brom at Arsenal 11 a.m. Ch 4
MLS: Atlanta at Inter Miami 10 a.m. Ch 9
MLS: Seattle at Portland Noon Ch 9
MLS: Austin FC at Sporting KC 4:30 p.m. FS1
Softball
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 9 a.m. ESPNU
Texas A&M at Florida 9 a.m. SEC
Michigan at Minnesota Noon BTN
Arizona at Oregon Noon Pac-12N
Track and field
Mt. SAC Relays 1:30 p.m. Ch 4
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)