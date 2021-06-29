What the Name, Image and Likeness legislation means for the NCAA and the Pac-12

The process lurched forward in the fall of 2019, when California enacted the Fair Pay to Play Act allowing athletes to be paid for promotional opportunities.

Passage of Fair Pay to Play sparked similar legislation in other states and forced the NCAA to accept a new reality.

Fearing the passage of slightly different NIL rules in each of 50 states, the NCAA asked Congress for a federal law that (shockingly) has yet to come.

When does the new NIL rule take effect?

Because the legislation was scheduled to begin Thursday in six states (Florida, Mississippi, Texas, Alabama, Georgia and New Mexico), the NCAA has approved NIL for athletes at all colleges and universities on that date.

In the states without specific NIL laws on the books, an interim policy will permit athletes everywhere to pursue opportunities.

That policy is expected to be approved by the NCAA’s Board of Directors on Wednesday and includes these guidelines:

• College athletes can engage in NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where the school is located. Colleges and universities are responsible for determining whether those activities are consistent with state law.