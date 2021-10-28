Wildcats soccer team shuts out Utes for first Pac-12 win of the year

Jill Aguilera scored the game's only goal in the 15th minute as the UA soccer team earned its first Pac-12 victory of the year and snapped a nine-game skid with a 1-0 win over visiting Utah on Thursday night.

Arizona's Hope Hisey stopped all seven shots she saw as the Wildcats (4-12, 1-8 Pac-12) earned their first victory since beating Nebraska on Sept. 12.

Aguilera has 31 goals in her UA career, the No. 2 mark in program history. She'll have two more games to try and equal — and pass — Mallory Miller, who owns the record with 32.

UA hosts Colorado (7-7-3, 2-4-3) at noon Sunday. The Buffaloes lost at ASU 3-2 on Thursday night. The Wildcats will end their season with a home game against ASU on Nov. 5.