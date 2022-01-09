With CFP title on line, Georgia gets another crack at Alabama

“If you want to have any success in this game, offensively, you have to be able to at least control those guys up front and their front seven to some degree,” Saban said. “They have a very good defense in total but it starts with that.”

While Georgia is trying to win its first national title since Herschel Walker led the Bulldogs to the championship as a freshman in 1980, Alabama is looking to add to an unprecedented run.

The Tide is trying to go back-to-back as national champs for the second time under Saban. It would be title No. 7 for Alabama in the last 13 seasons, and its 13th overall in college football's poll era (1936-present), more than any other school.

To find more successful runs in college football, you have look beyond the top of the sport.

North Dakota State currently has an even tighter grip on the second-tier of Division I than Alabama has in the first. The Bison won their ninth FCS championship in the past 11 years on Saturday.

Mount Union 13 won Division III championships over 25-year span from 1993-2017, including a string of six in seven seasons.