With ex-college coach, No. 1 QB, Cards show path for Jaguars

Progress report

Jaguars coaches want Lawrence to start taking checkdowns — "the power of completions'' — and run more when the pocket collapses. The rookie completed 14 of 33 passes for 118 yards last week against Denver.

"I know we're getting better," he said. "I know that's frustrating for people out there and it's frustrating for us, too. Like, we want to win. We're here every day working our tail off to get better.

"We want to win, but I can feel it's getting better, and the morale's still really good. We have a great culture and a good environment here. It's going to take a little time, but we're getting there."

Simmons vs. Lawrence

Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons and Lawrence have been friends for years, going back to their time together at Clemson. For the first time, Simmons might actually get the chance to tackle him.

"In pads, I've never really been able to touch him other than a high-five or something," Simmons said, thinking about college practices. "This will be a first."

Added Lawrence: "I know he's wanted to a few times, but he'll have his chance this weekend. I'm sure I'll be hearing from him all game."

Special scrambles