Women's College World Series roundup: JMU stuns No. 1 Oklahoma, which faces elimination

Oklahoma (50-3), which led the nation in home runs this season by a wide margin, never figured out the movement or the speed of Alexander’s pitches.

“I think at the plate some of our plans got lost,” Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said. “You can see that by the way we were swinging. So we need to figure out why. Why did our plans get lost? Were the lights too big for you? Was the speed too fast for you? The video will tell us exactly what we need to know, so we can work on fixing that as we go forward.”

Now, the Sooners the face elimination.

“I think we learned a lesson,” Jennings said. “Tough way to start out the World Series. We just got to flush it. One pitch at a time. Just do what we do, stay true to our circle now. Just, you know, taking it one pitch at a time, just doing this thing.”

No. 5 Oklahoma State 3, Georgia 2: In Oklahoma City, Chyenne Factor’s two-run homer in the fourth inning helped No. 5 seed Oklahoma State win in the WCWS opener for both teams.

Carrie Eberle gave up just one earned run in a complete game victory for the Cowgirls (48-10). She scattered seven hits, struck out two and walked one.