 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick
BARSTOOL SPORTS ARIZONA BOWL

Wyoming, Ohio University accept invitation to Dec. 30 Arizona Bowl

Arizona Bowl executive director Kym Adair gives interviews shortly after announcing Wyoming and Ohio at the teams for the upcoming game, Tucson, Ariz., December 4, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

This year's Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl matchup is set.

Wyoming, representing the Mountain West Conference, will take on Mid-American Conference's Ohio University in the Dec. 30 game. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Its the second trip to Tucson for Wyoming, which played in the 2019 game. Running back Xzavian Valladay, now at Arizona State, starred as the Cowboys pulled off a 38-17 win over Georgia State. This year's Wyoming team went 7-5,  good for second in the conference's West Division. 

"The Arizona Bowl enjoys a great national reputation of community involvement, offering outstanding activities for the participating teams and putting on one of the best bowl games in the nation," Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said in a news release. "We had a great experience in 2019 being part of the Arizona Bowl. I know our fans are excited about the opportunity to go back to Tucson again, and our players are extremely excited about the chance to play another game together and represent the University of Wyoming and the state of Wyoming."

People are also reading…

Members and fans get cell phone video of the announcement of Wyoming and Ohio as the teams for the Arizona Bowl, Tucson, Ariz., December 4, 2022.

Ohio finished 9-4, advancing to the MAC championship game. The Bobcats fell to Toledo, 17-7.

Nonetheless, Ohio coach Tim Albin said his team is "excited" to accept the invitation.

"This team has brought me, our staff and the Bobcats fans so much fun and joy this season," he said. "We can't wait to take this show on the road to take the next step on our journey together."

This story will be updated.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News