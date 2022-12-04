Wyoming, Ohio University accept invitation to Dec. 30 Arizona Bowl

This year's Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl matchup is set.

Wyoming, representing the Mountain West Conference, will take on Mid-American Conference's Ohio University in the Dec. 30 game. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Its the second trip to Tucson for Wyoming, which played in the 2019 game. Running back Xzavian Valladay, now at Arizona State, starred as the Cowboys pulled off a 38-17 win over Georgia State. This year's Wyoming team went 7-5, good for second in the conference's West Division.

"The Arizona Bowl enjoys a great national reputation of community involvement, offering outstanding activities for the participating teams and putting on one of the best bowl games in the nation," Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said in a news release. "We had a great experience in 2019 being part of the Arizona Bowl. I know our fans are excited about the opportunity to go back to Tucson again, and our players are extremely excited about the chance to play another game together and represent the University of Wyoming and the state of Wyoming."

Ohio finished 9-4, advancing to the MAC championship game. The Bobcats fell to Toledo, 17-7.

Nonetheless, Ohio coach Tim Albin said his team is "excited" to accept the invitation.

"This team has brought me, our staff and the Bobcats fans so much fun and joy this season," he said. "We can't wait to take this show on the road to take the next step on our journey together."