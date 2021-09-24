Spotlight in SaddleBrooke - SaddleBrooke Sit Down

"The object of golf is not just to win.
It is to play like a gentleman (ed: or gentlewoman!), and win."
-Phil Mickelson
It’s October and the fall and winter golf season in Arizona is back in earnest! Quite the appropriate time to provide a short primer on the niceties of the sport we all love. For this, I sat down with Jane Chanik, PGA, Head Golf Professional, SaddleBrooke One, who provided some must-know recommendations/tips for the reader. (Jane’s comments are in italics.)
Pace of Play
Keep up with the group ahead of you. The rule of thumb for time on each hole is: par threes – 11 minutes; par fours – 13 minutes; and for par fives – 15 minutes. Another thought is that 9 holes should be played in two- hours and five minutes, then a max of 10 minutes at the turn.
Also, out of respect for others in the group, don’t make noises, chat or play music (unless you have permission to do so!). Be sure to keep your cart close (if you take it onto the fairway). But, if it’s cart path only, be sure to take several clubs with you onto the fairway – to give you options.
When to Tee off on Par Threes
We all know how dangerous it can be when you are not quite off of a green and a golfer behind you hits his/her ball. Jane’s advice: Wait until the golfers in front of you have departed the green and have moved their carts on to the next hole, thereby keeping them out of harm’s way.
On Being Cart and Player Aware
There are different levels of golf expertise, but what about players who move ahead after they hit their balls, when golfers still have to hit their balls? As an etiquette, ask those in your 4-some if that is acceptable to them. Some golfers prefer not to have the distraction of movement in front of them prior to their taking the shot.
Looking for a Lost Ball?
You can always hit (and declare) a provisional ball. (Note: The definition of a provisional ball is:
A "provisional ball," often shortened just to "provisional," is a second golf ball played by a golfer who believes his first ball (the stroke he just played) may be lost (but not in a penalty area or out of bounds).
But, as a reminder, there is a 3-minute max rule for looking for a lost ball.
You Inadvertently Hit into the Group in Front of You
Of course, mistakes happen. You should yell “fore,” but then apologize to the group, when the opportunity presents itself. Know your capability – the distance you know you can hit. And, never hit within 25 yards of anyone!
Giving Lessons on the Course
Resist the temptation of giving lessons while playing to those in your group. It slows down play. The driving range is the appropriate place for this. Keep in mind that lessons are always provided by the golf pros of our Club . . . it’s what we do!
Show Your Manners
Profanity is never acceptable on the golf course. So, play like you are playing with your mother and show your sportsmanship.
At the Driving Range
Also, try to bring your indoor voice to the driving range, which will help to reduce distractions.
Play Ready Golf!
. . .Meaning, hitting as soon as it’s your turn, not just beginning the process at that point.
Taking Care of Our Course
We are all caretakers of our course so let’s “own the course.” We can do this by:
>Fixing ballmarks on the greens and by “sanding” your fairway divots (fix yours and two others);
>Abiding by course rules;
>Knowing what is expected of you as a golfer;
>Making a good experience for others in your group; and by
>Being courteous.
For a basic overview of golf, check out this webage: https://golf.com/instruction/golf-101-dos-and-donts-for-beginners/
"Baseball reveals character. Golf exposes it."
-Ernie Banks (American Professional Baseball Player)