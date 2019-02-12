All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Gem Show Mash-Up: Rhinestone Cowboy Tours the Southwest — Midtown Mercantile Merchants, 4443 E. Speedway. Western memorabilia, jewelry, rugs, and lots of bling. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 17; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 18-23. 777-7275.
Tuesday
Spring Ikebana Floral Festival — Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Dozens of signature floral compositions highlighting the wide breadth of flower arrangement styles in Japan’s most distinctive art form. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 19-23. $15. 303-3945.
Tucson Organic Gardeners Monthly Meeting — St. Mark's Church, 3809 E. Second St. This months program, Low water, low labor, hot composting plus creative gardening ideas. Includes entry to the entire Gardens and museum. 6:45-9 p.m. Feb. 19. 749-9429.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 20-23. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Feb. 21. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 22. 743-5273.
Saturday
Traditional Technologies — Mission Garden. Preservation Archaeologist Allen Denoyer from Archaeology Southwest gives a hands-on opportunity to learn about prehistoric technologies. Come and experiment with making or using the kinds of tools archaeologists find in Tucson-area excavations, including projectile points, ground stone, and more. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 23. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Gardening Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Join Pima County Master Gardeners for a discussion on warm season vegetable gardening. 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 23. 594-5420.
Living Lab and Learning Center Tour Bilingüe — Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd. Get sustainable living inspiration from WMG's Docents. Learn ways to water harvest a home. 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 23. 396-3266.