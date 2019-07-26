UA coach Kevin Sumlin watches his team stretch during the first hour of Friday’s practice on campus. Sumlin’s second season comes with an established quarterback and running back but questions on defense, specifically on the defensive line.
Arizona’s Jaden Mitchell settles under a punt during the Wildcats’ first practice of training camp on Friday night.
Photos by Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, a Marana High School product, stays hydrated during practice.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona running back Darrius “Bam” Smith runs the gauntlet while working on ball control. The UA will open its season Aug. 24 at Hawaii.
Photos by Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
