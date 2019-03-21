A trailer fire closed SR 90 north of Whetstone.

 Department of Public Safety

State Route 90, north of Whetstone, is closed due to a semi trailer on fire, according to a Department of Public Safety tweet. 

The trailer was carrying car batteries. DPS says the truck was able to disconnect from the burning trailer. There is no estimated time the road will re-open.

