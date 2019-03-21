State Route 90, north of Whetstone, is closed due to a semi trailer on fire, according to a Department of Public Safety tweet.
The trailer was carrying car batteries. DPS says the truck was able to disconnect from the burning trailer. There is no estimated time the road will re-open.
🚨🚨🚨Attention Cochise County: SR-90 northbound is closed at MP299, (north of Whetstone)for a semi trailer on fire. It’s carrying car batteries. The truck was able to disconnect. No ETA to reopen. pic.twitter.com/ZFoA9Kyqew— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) March 21, 2019