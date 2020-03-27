St. Patrick's Sunday Brunch with SaddleBrooke Unit 3-S

Sheila Tuhy's home was again the location for a yummy St. Patrick's Day Brunch in SaddleBrooke, Unit 3-S. As well as celebrating St. Patrick's Day, Unit 3-S residents always look forward to Sheila's delicious homemade sweet rolls and other tasty brunch dishes made by Unit 3-S residents. Everyone wore green and waved the Tricolor. The nickname for the Irish flag is Tricolor for its equal sections of green, white, and orange. These colors stand for the flag’s meaning. The left side of Ireland’s flag is green, a color long associated with Irish republicanism. The right side of the flag is the color orange. Orange, an important color in Ireland, chosen by the Protestant, British unionists. Between these two colors, is white, the color of peace and purity. The flag stands for a lasting truce and hope for peace between the two sides.
