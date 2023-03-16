405 E. Wetmore Rd., #125
Dream Dance Dance Studio is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a dance party at their studios.
Doors open at 8 p.m. and admission is $8 per person or $5 for active Dream Dance students. More information can be found on their Facebook page.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Pascal Albright
Pascal (They/Them) joined the Arizona Daily Star in 2022 as a digital producer. Their background in alternative digital journalism excites them about the digital stories being produced.