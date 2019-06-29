Stacy Iveson coached Pima College to two NJCAA softball national championships and later coached Yavapai College to two NJCAA titles. Now the director of operations for Arizona’s softball team, the Catalina High School grad is head coach of Team Israel in the European Cup Softball championships that begin Sunday in Poland and the Czech Republic. The winner of the week-long competition earns a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Iveson has plenty of familiar faces helping; former UA standout Lisa Bernstein, once the head coach at Minnesota, and Arizona’s 1991 NCAA championship pitcher Debby Day, now head coach at Cal Lutheran, are Iveson’s assistant coaches. One of Israel’s key players is Canyon del Oro High grad Alexis Kaiser, a catcher who hit .250 with seven home runs in her freshman season at Syracuse.