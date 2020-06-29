Stamp Out Hunger food drive turns to virtual fundraising effort

The nationwide Stamp Out Hunger food drive is reemerging after being postponed from its original May 9 date because of COVID-19 concerns.
The traditional Stamp Out Hunger drive invites people to leave food donations by their mailbox for their letter carriers to collect. In Southern Arizona the drive brought in 260,000 pounds of food last year, according to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Concerns about social distancing and handling donations have changed the drive to become an online event this year.
People can donate online at donate.communityfoodbank.org/StampOutHunger.
“We’re grateful for this effort by the National Association of Letter Carriers,” said Michael McDonald, CEO of the Community Food Bank. “These times require us to rethink what we normally do. We appreciate the willingness of letter carriers to continue their efforts in a new way, allowing people to safely donate online to fight hunger in our area.”
The Stamp Out Hunger drive started 28 years ago. The 2019 drive involved hundreds of letter carriers and about 330 volunteers in Southern Arizona. This year’s online drive will go beyond just one day and last as long as needed.
For more information about the food bank visit www.communityfoodbank.org
