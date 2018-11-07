Last week: Lost to Washington, 27-23
This week: vs. Oregon State, 7 p.m. Saturday
The Cardinal has lost four of its last five for the program’s worst stretch of football since 2008, when it finished 5-7 and missed out on the postseason. Stanford still owns the conference’s fifth-best scoring defense, but the 23.7 points allowed per game is its worst clip since 2009. Stanford closes its season with three of the lesser teams in the Pac-12, hosting Oregon State this weekend before hitting the road to Cal and UCLA. After a bitter defeat in the Pac-12 title game a year ago, David Shaw’s squad should take an 8-4 record to a 10th consecutive bowl game.