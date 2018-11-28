Last week: Beat UCLA, 49-42
This week: at Cal, 1 p.m. Saturday
Bowl projection: Redbox Bowl
We said it: “If the Cardinal defense can rev up the pressure, the north could quickly become a two-horse race.”
Why did Stanford end up struggling? Look no further than running back Bryce Love. The 2017 Heisman Trophy finalist was hobbled with a lingering ankle injury for most of the season and missed two games. When he played, Love wasn’t his usual self. He averaged a career-low 4.6 yards per carry and rushed for more than 100 yards just once in nine games. Stanford’s defensive unit didn’t do it any favors, ranking ninth in the Pac-12 in total defense and allowing 30 or more points in four conference games.