Last week: Beat San Diego State, 31-10
This week: No. 17 USC, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Analysis: It only just two weeks for our panel to have a disagreement at the top of the rankings. Baciocco had the Huskies holding down the top spot despite their loss to Auburn, but it was Stanford that came away with three votes — and the lead. The Cardinal came out strong and avenged its loss at San Diego State from a season ago. What was encouraging about this 31-10 win, was how Stanford managed to pull away despite an unusually flat stat line by Bryce Love (18 carries, 29 yards). Quarterback K.J. Costello started the 2018 campaign with 332 yards and four touchdowns. The offense will need to be dialed in for a tough Pac-12 title game rematch with the Trojans. USC won both meetings last year.