Last year: First in Pac-12 North, lost in Alamo Bowl (9-5, 7-2 Pac-12)
This week: San Diego State, 6 p.m. Friday
Analysis: Stanford features the conference's top Heisman contender in senior running back Bryce Love. He's plenty enough to justify the Cardinal holding down the No. 2 spot in this week's rankings. Love broke out for 2,118 yards to lead the Pac-12 during his junior season. He added 19 touchdowns, good for second in the conference only to Washington's Myles Gaskin (21). While K.J. Costello was the team's third-string quarterback a year ago, the junior enters 2018 as the starter after helping lead Stanford to the Pac-12 title game. If the Cardinal defense can rev up the pressure, the north could quickly become a two-horse race.