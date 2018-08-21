Flight record: 9-5, 7-2 in Pac-12 play
Pilot: David Shaw (73-22 in seven season at Stanford, 73-22 in seven seasons overall)
Co-pilots: OC Tavita Pritchard, DC Lance Anderson
Hub: Stanford Stadium (50,424 capacity)
Itinerary: vs. USC, Sept. 8; vs. Utah, Oct. 6; at Washington, Nov. 3
Return visits: K. J. Costello, RB Bryce Love, WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, OL Jesse Burkett, OL Nate Herbig, LB Bobby Okereke, , DB Alijah Holder, K Jet Toner, P Jake Bailey
Lost baggage: QB Keller Chryst, OL David Bright, TE Dalton Schultz, DL Harrison Phillips, DL Eric Cotton, DB Quenton Meeks, DB Justin Reid
Flight plan: Costello looked reasonably competent when he took over for Keller Chryst full-time in Week 8 last year, throwing for 1,573 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. That sparkling success-to-mistake ratio as a freshman bodes well for the future. And we know Shaw is the kind of coach who stresses ball-control, so Costello should keep up his sure-handed ways.
Ground crew: Love. Simple. Hand the ball to Love. Don't do anything else. Turn around, hand the ball to Love, and watch. By Week 5 of last year, Love had already topped 1,000 yards. He'd finish with more than 2,000 yards in his first year as the primary ball carrier. So much for Christian McCaffrey. So much for Toby Gerhart. So much fun.
Cloud 9: Simple: Love, Heisman. The Pac-12 can legit claim three Heisman contenders, but Love may be in the best position to lock down the hardware, and if he does, it's because the Cardinal had a great season, and great under David Shaw means 11 wins.