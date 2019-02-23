Instead of retreating to a Phoenix-area resort Wednesday night for to recover from their 80-62 loss at ASU on Wednesday, the Cardinal immediately hopped on a charter flight back to the Bay Area.
Even with the hour time change, they still arrived home at 12:30 a.m. … and had to be college students some eight hours later.
“They all had classes” Thursday morning, Haase said. “They all got up, had a good breakfast and had a full day of classes.”
Stanford’s geographical location near the middle of the Pac-12 makes it slightly easier to return home between games of spread-out Pac-12 weekends, and Haase says the academic focus is always a factor.
“We have to look at each trip in terms of the travel and flights and different options we have but it’s always a priority to try to be here any chance we have,” Haase said by telephone Friday, before Stanford practiced at home. “We try to balance student-athlete welfare, competitive advantage and ease of travel and things like that. it all goes into the equation.”
This time, Stanford flew home via charter on Wednesday night and was scheduled to return directly to Tucson on a commercial flight Saturday. That gave the Cardinal two days on campus to study and practice.
It's a zig-zag routine that could lead to fatigue, though Haase wasn’t complaining.
“Actually, it’s been great,” Haase said. “We’ve been able to get guys back in class and kind of get our feet back on the ground here and have some normalcy. It’s actually been a very seamless few days here.”