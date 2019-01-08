Maybe that luck that Miller is talking about finally runs out Wednesday. Maybe the athletic, aggressive Cardinal bullies its way to the free-throw line 30 times and UA center Chase Jeter fouls out as a result.
“This year, they’re more physical. … They get to the foul line, take more perimeter drives every bit as much as post-ups,” Miller said.
“When you look at a guy like Okpala, a lot of the times he gets fouled and he has a great ability to drive the ball, and Stanford does an incredible job of isolating him. Dajon Davis the same thing.”
… but Arizona’s on a roll.
At 11-4, Arizona is No. 87 nationally in Kenpom’s “luck” rating, a formula that measures the deviation in winning percentage between a team’s actual and expected records.
If that may be too esoteric to consider, there’s also these items: Arizona compensating for 3-of-17 3-point shooting at UConn by hitting 19 of 22 from the line, the Wildcats getting to face Utah in overtime without the fouled-out star guard Sedrick Barefield ... and the fact that no Arizona player has missed a single regular-season game yet because of injury.
Nobody says the dice have to flip over just yet.