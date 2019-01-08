Brandon Williams throws up a shot after being fouled in overtime against Utah, Jan. 5, 2019, at McKale Center.

Maybe that luck that Miller is talking about finally runs out Wednesday. Maybe the athletic, aggressive Cardinal bullies its way to the free-throw line 30 times and UA center Chase Jeter fouls out as a result.

“This year, they’re more physical. … They get to the foul line, take more perimeter drives every bit as much as post-ups,” Miller said.

“When you look at a guy like Okpala, a lot of the times he gets fouled and he has a great ability to drive the ball, and Stanford does an incredible job of isolating him. Dajon Davis the same thing.”

… but Arizona’s on a roll.

At 11-4, Arizona is No. 87 nationally in Kenpom’s “luck” rating, a formula that measures the deviation in winning percentage between a team’s actual and expected records.

If that may be too esoteric to consider, there’s also these items: Arizona compensating for 3-of-17 3-point shooting at UConn by hitting 19 of 22 from the line, the Wildcats getting to face Utah in overtime without the fouled-out star guard Sedrick Barefield ... and the fact that no Arizona player has missed a single regular-season game yet because of injury.

Nobody says the dice have to flip over just yet.