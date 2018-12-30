Record: 7-5
NET: 107
Kenpom: 112
Sagarin: 106
Worst loss: 74-65 at San Francisco on Dec. 22
Best win: 96-74 over Seattle at home on Nov. 6.
Storyline: If Reid Travis didn’t leave to become a Kentucky grad transfer, this team contends for the league title.
Redeeming quality: The increasingly athletic Cardinal can get to the line, taking the 60th-highest ratio in free throws attempted to field goals attempted, though they hit free throws at only a 68.9 percent rate.
Number: 28.0 – Three-point percentage shot by Stanford opponents, the 16th-lowest opponent mark in Division I.
Projection: Pac-12 competition won’t faze the Cardinal, which took Kansas to overtime and faced North Carolina, Wisconsin and Florida, but Stanford still has to prove it can win a big game.
He said it: “I’m certainly optimistic of where we’re going. Being in the Bahamas and playing road games will pay dividends. … But since finals have been over, we’ve struggled a little bit. I’m not pleased with the way we’re competing.”
— Stanford coach Jerod Haase