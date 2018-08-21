2017 record: 9-5, 7-2 Pac-12
Coach: David Shaw (eighth year)
Sked or alive? If it can survive September, Stanford will be OK. The Cardinal opens the season Aug. 31 against San Diego State, which went 10-3 last year – including a win over Stanford. Then USC comes to town. The Cardinal finishes the month with trips to Oregon and Notre Dame.
Why they’re here: If QB K.J. Costello is fully healthy – and all early signs indicate he will be – the offense should be among the nation’s best. Heisman runner-up Bryce Love again will be the main weapon but far from the only one. The question is whether the defense can take a step forward without Justin Reid and Harrison Phillips, among others.