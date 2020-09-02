Stanley Safiran Jr. wanted to leave high school during WWII to join the Navy. To his dismay, he was too thin to pass his physical. After being told by the Navy recruiters to go home and eat lots of bananas and drink a lot of milkshakes, Stanley passed the physical a month later. He eventually grew to be 6'2" and 180 pounds. And “away he sailed.” He sailed in ports of Africa and then on to the Pacific. His ship was one of the first ships to help rescue prisoners from Japan after the war. When the war ended, we were very happy to have Stanley home. I remember he had a duffle bag full of silver bracelets and other various gifts he had picked up in Africa. The only thing he bought for himself was a “Zoot Suit,” and, oh, how we laughed when he took that thing out of the duffel bag. After Stanley returned home, he finished high school with the other GIs. He went on to study at the Art Institute of Chicago. He married and had two children. He died in a VA hospital in his mid-80s. Stanley was best known for his generosity and always helping people in need.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
