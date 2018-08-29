The favorite to win the Pac-12 this year is no secret. Washington returns the conference's most experienced quarterback and one of the country's premier defenses.
Which team — if any — can compete with the Huskies remains in question.
Every week this college football season, the Star's panel of Ryan Finley, Michael Lev, Justin Spears and Dominic Baciocco will vote to establish the Pac-12 power rankings. Baciocco will compile the votes and hash out the weekly rankings.
Bear with us while we attempt to sort through a plethora of quarterback talent, a handful of first-year coaches and two perennial Heisman contenders: