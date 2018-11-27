OUTDOORS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birding — Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Dec. 6 and 13. 724-5375.
Geology 402 Walk — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists, a moderate 3 mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geologic features. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 6 and 13. 749-8700.
Mission Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 6-8 and 12-14. 955-5200.
Star Party — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join park naturalists for an introduction to astronomy and a look at the desert night sky. Telescopes and binoculars will be available. Reservations required. Call 733-5153. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 6. Free.
Birding — Tucson Mountain Park- Ironwood Picnic Area, 1500 S. Kinney Road. Join us for a guided walk through ironwood-saguaro habitat looking for Sonoran Desert resident birds. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8-10 a.m. Dec. 7. 724-5375.
Gentle Nature Walk — Sabino Canyon. Leisurely walk-n-learn led by a Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist. 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Dec. 7. 749-8700.
Hike Yetman Trail — Tucson Mountain Park, Camino de Oeste Trailhead, 400 N. Camino de Oeste. Enjoy a moderate level, 2-3 mile interpretive hike to the Bowen Stone House ruins area. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 8:30-11 a.m. Dec. 8. 724-5375.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Traditional tortilla-making on the mission grounds. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9. 377-5060.
History Hike — Clanton Ranch, Escapule Road, Sierra Vista. Led by The Friends of the San Pedro River. 10 a.m.-noon. Dec. 8. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Led by he Friends of the San Pedro River. Interpretive walks. 9-11 a.m. Dec. 8. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
Stargazing — Tucson Mountain Park, Ironwood Picnic Area, 1500 S. Kinney Road. Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association volunteers provide an introduction to the night sky and set up telescopes for celestial viewing. Bring a chair. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 8. 724-5375.
Petanque in the Park — Reid Park, 830 S. Country Club Road. Learn and play the French game of petanque. 2-4 p.m. Dec. 9. 664-4133.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East. Join us in the Cactus Garden to discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques they use to live here. 3-3:30 p.m. Dec. 10. 733-5153.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East. A two hour, one mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. 10 and up. 10 a.m.- noon. Dec. 10-12. 733-5153.
Birding — Colossal Cave Mountain Park, 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail, Vail. Explore the birdlife that inhabits the Arizona Uplands of Colossal Cave Mountain Park such as warblers, and resident birds. Online registration required. 8-10 a.m. Dec. 11. 724-5375.
Geology 401 — Sabino Canyon. An easy introductory walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists to find out what is special about the nice rocks. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 11. Ages 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent. 749-8700.
Master Gardener Presentation: Adjusting to Desert Gardening — El Rio Library, 1390 W. Speedway. Aimed at newcomers to the area and winter visitors, but gardeners of all experience levels are welcome. 4-5:30 p.m. Dec. 11. 594-5245.
Natural Wreath Making Workshop — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Using natural materials such as acorns, devil's claw, pine cones, herbs and greenery to create holiday wreaths. All ages. Register online. 1-3 p.m. Dec. 11. $15. 724-5220.
Historic Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch. A walking tour of the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people of Canoa. Online registration required. 10 and 11 a.m. Dec. 11. Donation accepted. 724-5220.
Experience the Night — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Guided programs may be offered, call for details. Geminid meteor shower. 5-8:30 p.m. Dec. 12. 377-5060.
Flora, Fauna and Fotography Walk — Sabino Canyon. Join Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists on an informative walk in the canyon. Bring binoculars and camera. 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Dec. 12. 749-8700.
Nuts about Nature Preschool Hour — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. Join us for child-friendly fun as we learn about nature through stories, crafts, and games. Children ages 3-5 with an adult companion. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 12. 724-5375.
Bird Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Sponsored by the Friends of the San Pedro River. 9-11 a.m. Dec. 12. 459-2555.
Birds and Botany — Pima County Feliz Paseos Park, 1600 N. Camino de Oeste. Join a Pima County naturalist to learn about common desert birds and plants. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Dec. 14. 724-5375.
Nuts about Nature Preschool Hour — Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. A child-friendly fun, to learn about nature through stories, crafts, and games. Children ages 3-5 with an adult companion. Online registration required. 10:30-11:30. Dec. 14. 724-5375.
Our Rio Compartido-Santa Cruz River Thru the Lens of Videographer Mike Foster — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Foster will share footage of the Santa Cruz River–her flora, fauna, habitats and peoples-in a screening of his Santa Cruz River work in progress and clips from other finished videos of Arizona and Sonora Mexico rivers and peoples. 5-7 p.m. Dec. 14. 398-9571.