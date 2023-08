A 46-year-old man from San Diego died while on a hike near Starr Pass resort, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department says.

A search for Kyle Chance in the Tucson Mountains was launched about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday about three hours after he left for the hike, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Chance's body was found about 4:00 p.m., the release said.

No foul play is suspected in the death.