Friday was the official start of preseason camp for the Arizona Wildcats, but most importantly, it was the birth of the Kevin Sumlin era at UA.
In years past, Arizona's practices were normally more uptempo with an in-your-face vibe specifically with the choice of music. Modern rap played at a high level and players performed their drills as usual.
The first song on the Sumlin soundtrack was the classic rock football song, "The Boys are Back" by Thin Lizzy. While rap was sprinkled in, a couple of country songs including Toby Keith's "As Good as I Once Was" could be heard at Arizona's practice. The music set the tone for a productive first day as a complete team for the 2018 season.
Sumlin? Quiet, studious and relaxed.
He spoke to media after his first fall practice as Arizona's head coach. Here's what he had to say: