The Arizona Wildcats will play their Women's College World Series game tonight — two-plus hours later than originally scheduled but earlier than they had feared.
The elimination game between Arizona and Alabama will start at 8:38 p.m., Tucson time. The game will be shown on ESPN.
We got next. #BearDown || #WCWS pic.twitter.com/nCtczwebFW— Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) June 2, 2019
A three-hour weather delay midway through the Washington-Minnesota game wreaked havoc on the "Survival Saturday" schedule in Oklahoma City.
Washington beat Minnesota 5-3 in a game that finished at 2:50 p.m., Tucson time. The Florida-Alabama game that followed started at 3:20 p.m. and ended just after 5:30 p.m. Washington then blanked Oklahoma State 1-0 in a game that took less than two hours to play.
Weather forecasts call for a 15 percent chance of rain the rest of the day.