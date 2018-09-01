🔊 | A tradition based in the rich mining history of our state returns to Arizona Stadium. The mining whistle will sound after every @ArizonaFBall touchdown this season #BearDown pic.twitter.com/4dJhlDeAmn— Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) August 31, 2018
The UA debuted two new ways to celebrate Saturday night. Red fireworks were launched from the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility in the north end zone after every UA score. Additionally, the stadium’s speaker system blared the sound of a copper mine whistle. Why? The UA said Friday that the whistle, which the program has used in the past, honors the history mining in the state. (The Cats sported copper helmets during the 2011 and 2012 seasons, but haven’t worn them since.)