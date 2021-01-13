 Skip to main content
Starting fresh and letting the past go

Our attention is called to an enigmatic comment at a key moment in the story of Joseph and his brothers. The brothers—jealous of their father’s favoritism toward Joseph—have sold him into slavery in Egypt. After much drama and suspense, Joseph’s talent and wisdom eventually prevail. He becomes the most powerful person in all Egypt, second only to Pharaoh. After more drama and suspense he meets his brothers again. At this point in the story he has revealed his identity to his brothers, kissed them and wept, laden them with gifts, and sent them to hurry to bring their father Jacob to him in Egypt.

As he sends his brothers on their way, he makes the enigmatic comment, "Al tir'g'zu baderech." One translation is "don't be agitated on the way," but the commentators are puzzled by the middle word. It is clear Joseph is cautioning them, but what is he cautioning them about?

Other translations offer "don't quarrel" and "don't be perturbed." Although the biblical Hebrew is not clear, Joseph's intent is. He knows his brothers could easily fall into recrimination over who was responsible for selling him into slavery. But Joseph has moved past that ancient history and put it into a larger context: "God has sent me ahead of you to insure your survival..." He is urging his brothers to do the same.

The lesson for us is: we are all "on the way." We feel this most keenly at the beginning of a new year, the beginning of what might be the end of our confinement. Now, on the way, we ask: for how long will we carry our resentments, angers, and recriminations along with us? What a heavy burden! The external world offers us challenges and burdens enough; why not let go of past hurts and look instead for connection and love while we are on the way?

Rabbi Helen Cohn

Rabbi Helen Cohn serves a congregation in Tucson and is a spiritual director for people of all faiths.

