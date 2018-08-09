Children found alone in car, mom naked on highway
PAYSON — Authorities say a woman is undergoing a medical evaluation after allegedly abandoning her three young children along a north-central Arizona highway and later being found wandering naked.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials didn’t immediately release the name of the 27-year-old woman Wednesday.
They reported receiving a call about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday about a woman and her children stranded on State Route 87 south of Payson after their vehicle ran out of gasoline.
DPS troopers arrived and found the girls — ages 1, 3 and 4 — alone inside the car but unharmed.
A passer-by reported seeing a naked woman wandering in the lanes of Arizona 87 around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday about two miles from where the girls were abandoned.
DPS officials say they’re still investigating the case.
Navajo Nation official accused in $6M theft
WINDOW ROCK — A Navajo Nation official has been accused of unlawfully transferring $6 million of Ramah Navajo Chapter funds to different investing companies without proper authorization.
Tribal officials say Ramah Navajo Chapter President David Jose was arraigned Monday on three counts of theft. He pleaded not guilty.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for Sept. 10.
Prosecutors say one of the investment companies filed for bankruptcy less than a year after Jose made a $1 million transfer to the company.
The Navajo Nation Department of Justice is seeking to recover those funds in a bankruptcy proceeding.
The Ramah Chapter is located in New Mexico and is part of the Navajo Nation.
Teens injured when struck by lightning
EL MIRAGE — Authorities say two teens were seriously injured when struck by lightning while playing in an El Mirage park Wednesday night as thunderstorms pummeled metro Phoenix with rain and strong winds.
El Mirage police said the two boys, reported to be either 13 or 14 years old, were hospitalized, one in stable condition and the other in critical but stable condition.
The storms downed trees and power lines. Sections of several major streets in Scottsdale remained closed Thursday morning and a large tree fell into a Tempe apartment complex’s swimming pool.