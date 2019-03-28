Thousands attend Phoenix officer's services
PEORIA — A Phoenix police officer struck and killed by a vehicle while investigating a traffic accident was a remembered at his funeral Thursday as a pastor's son who always wanted to be a cop.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego were among thousands inside and outside Christ's Church of the Valley in Peoria to pay their respects to Police Officer Paul T. Rutherford.
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams and other members of the department said the 51-year-old father and grandfather was a kind and funny man, who learned how to perform magic tricks to entertain and calm children he encountered on service calls.
Vince Gaines, who served in the U.S. Air Force with Rutherford in the Philippines, recalled his best friend as a practical joker who also deeply loved his wife and family.
"He made you want to be a better man," said Gaines. "He made you want to be a better husband, a better father. He elevated everyone around him."
The driver of the vehicle that struck Rutherford last week was a 40-year-old woman who stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. Investigators determined she was not impaired.
Rutherford is survived by his wife, two sons and a grandson.
Scholarship program for Native Americans could lose funding
FLAGSTAFF — A federal grant program that provides college scholarships to Native American students reportedly could lose funding.
Flagstaff radio station KNAU reports the Trump administration has proposed defunding the grant program.
The program survived last year's proposed cuts, but it's on the table again this year.
The administration's fiscal year 2020 budget would slash nearly $40 million from tribal scholarship and education programs administered by the Bureau of Indian Education.
Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt says the budget proposal supports tribal self-determination and improves education services in Indian Country.
But Navajo officials say the federal Higher Education Grant is crucial for thousands of students to attend and graduate from college.
KNAU reports that just over 4 percent of Navajo tribal members have a bachelor's degree.
Man arrested on suspicion of trying to kill wife
SCOTTSDALE — Authorities say a Scottsdale man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the stabbing of his wife.
Scottsdale police say 55-year-old Robert Trudeau also is facing charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping and resisting arrest.
Police say Trudeau was at home around 6 a.m. Thursday when he allegedly began attacking his wife, stabbing her multiple times. The woman was able to break free and run from the home with her teenage son.
She was taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Police say Trudeau remained in the home as responding officers arrived and a barricade situation ensued for several hours.
He later surrendered to police and was taken into custody.
Criminal defendant could be liable for security costs of victim
PHOENIX — The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that the restitution a convicted criminal defendant can be ordered to pay a theft victim can include costs for installing a home security system and maintaining it for a reasonable period in order to restore the victim's sense of peace.
The ruling said the victim "felt vulnerable and victimized" and that her fears increased after learning the co-defendant had searched for a photograph of her.
The Court of Appeals said it was guided by a 2002 Arizona Supreme Court decision and later rulings that said restitution orders could include reasonable economic costs for expenses resulting from criminal conduct, such as mental-health counseling.
The restitution case now goes back to Yuma County Superior Court to reconsider other parts of the restitution order.