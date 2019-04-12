Phoenix police: Man killed wife, two kids, other man
PHOENIX — A Phoenix man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his wife, two of his young daughters and a man who the suspect thought was romantically involved with his wife, police said Friday.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson said Austin Smith was booked on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault.
His wife and daughters were killed at the family's home, and Smith, 30, then went Thursday night to an apartment complex where he shot and killed a 46-year-old man, said Thompson, a police department spokesman. A woman and another man were shot and wounded at the complex, Thompson said.
Smith was arrested by police as he drove away from the apartment complex.
Police identified the victims as 29-year-old Dasia Patterson, and their 5-year-old daughter, Nasha Smith, who died from gunshot wounds. Their 7-year-old daughter, Mayan Smith, died from apparent blunt-force trauma, and the couple's 3-year-old daughter was uninjured.
"It is my understanding that for whatever reason he elected not to shoot her," Thompson said.
The suspect told detectives during an interview that he believed "in God's eyes it was all right for him to deal with someone in this manner who had been involved in adultery or an extramarital affair," Thompson said.
Police: Passenger jumps out of jet at Phoenix airport
PHOENIX — Authorities say a man on a flight that had just landed in Phoenix sprayed other passengers with a liquid from a bottle and then opened one of the jet's doors and jumped to the tarmac.
Phoenix police spokesman Sgt. Tommy Thompson says the man randomly touched passengers' faces and sprayed them after the American Airlines flight from Minneapolis arrived Friday morning at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Thompson says the man was escorted to the front of the Boeing 737-800 but opened a service door and jumped out. He fell about 10 feet and suffered minor injuries.
Police said they do not know what was in the spray bottle.
Charges are pending against the man, who was not identified. The flight was carrying 157 passengers.
Man killed in Grand Canyon fall was from Santa Rosa, Calif.
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Authorities say a man who died April 3 in a fall over the edge of the Grand Canyon while alone at the national park was from Santa Rosa, California.
Park officials said in a brief statement the man who fell over the canyon rim east of Yavapai Geology Museum was identified as 67-year-old Michael Obritsch.
Park officials previously said the body was recovered from 400 feet below the rim.
Police: Women hid death to collect checks
PRESCOTT — A $1 million bond has been set for a Prescott woman accused in the suspected death of the family's matriarch while the suspect's daughter is being held without bail.
Prescott police arrested 46-year-old Tara Aven and 24-year-old Briar Aven after Tuesday's discovery of a decomposed body believed to be 77-year-old Sandra Aven.
The body was found in Sandra Aven's home, which is adjacent to where her daughter and granddaughter live.
Police believe the victim might have been dead since late 2017.
They say the suspects allegedly cashed numerous checks sent to Sandra Aven for several years.
Yavapai County court officials say the women remain jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder, fraud schemes and other charges.