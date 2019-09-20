Tempe gun store offers 'Beto Special' on assault-style rifles
A Tempe gun store owner says he will continue offering assault-style rifles at a discount in response to presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's call to confiscate them.
Matt Boggs told Azfamily.com on Thursday that he sold 200 rifles in a few hours under the "Beto Special." He is awaiting more inventory at his Tempe store.
Boggs says he felt compelled to act following O'Rourke's comments during last week's Democratic presidential debate.
O'Rourke said he would take away anyone's AR-15 or AK-47 so it could not "be used against your fellow Americans anymore."
Gerry Hills, president of nonprofit Arizonans for Gun Safety, says business owners like Boggs are putting profits before people's safety.
She says assault rifles serve no real purpose and are "vanity guns."
Women awarded nearly $5M in spa lawsuit case
PHOENIX — Jurors have awarded nearly $5 million to two women who say they were sexually assaulted during massages at a Sedona spa in 2016.
The women filed a lawsuit, alleging they suffered physical, emotional and psychological trauma after receiving massages from Aaron Frank Orrico.
The 48-year-old massage therapist denied the allegations.
But the Arizona State Board of Massage Therapy revoked Orrico's license, saying he broke a state law that prohibits massage therapists from engaging in sexual activity with clients.
After a three-day trial, a Yavapai County Superior Court jury awarded $4 million in punitive damages to the women.
Jurors also awarded medical expenses of $300,000 to one of the women and $630,000 to the other.
The Arizona Republic reports Orrico is facing pending criminal charges related to the sexual assault allegations.
Family searching for missing Marine
PHOENIX — An Arizona family is searching for a U.S. Marine who left for Camp Pendleton on Monday but never arrived at the base outside San Diego.
Lance Cpl. Job Wallace, 20, was last seen leaving a friend's house in Surprise between 8:30 and 9 p.m. Monday, his mother, Stacy Wallace, said.
He was recently promoted and was headed back to Pendleton after a three-day leave that took him home to the suburbs west of Phoenix and a camping trip.
"He got into several colleges and missed scholarship opportunities just so that he could be a Marine, because he felt it was his duty to serve his country," Wallace said.
Wallace said law enforcement officials told her that her son's phone last pinged Monday night in Arizona. But a Border Patrol camera spotted his truck the next morning traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 near Fort Hancock, Texas, southeast of El Paso.
A Surprise police spokesman says officers took a report and have turned the matter over to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.
Wallace was driving a 2004 silver Ford Explorer Sport Trac pickup with Arizona license place CRF9682.
30 canyon bison heading to Oklahoma
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK — Over 30 bison roaming Grand Canyon National Park's northern reaches are joining a herd in Oklahoma.
Hundreds of the massive animals have made their home at the Grand Canyon in recent years. But park officials say they're spoiling water sources and harming the landscape.
Officials came up with a plan two years ago to reduce the herd partly by corralling the animals and shipping them elsewhere. Thirty-one bison loaded in multiple livestock trailers were shipped to the Quapaw Tribe in Oklahoma on Wednesday.
Several other bison were fitted with tracking devices and released back into the park.
The bison are descendants of ones introduced to northern Arizona in the early 1990s as part of a crossbreeding experiment. The state allows them to be hunted on the neighboring national forest.