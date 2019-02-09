Arizona high school soccer playoffs begin this weekend for the Class 4A, 5A and 6A brackets. And Southern Arizona, specifically Tucson, is well represented.
Representing the Class 3A bracket is the ninth-seeded Sahuarita girl's soccer squad, which took down No. 8 Sabino on Wednesday. The Mustangs will play top-seeded Yuma Catholic Saturday at 4 p.m. If Sahuarita pulls off the upset, the Mustangs will then play the winner of Anthem Prep and Trivium Prep. On the 6A side, only the Tucson High boy's team made the bracket.
Here are all first-round soccer matchups involving Southern Arizona teams: