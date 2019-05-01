Arizona Department of Public Safety officers search a vehicle that came to a stop on a bike path along East Ajo Way near South Second Avenue after a short pursuit on Interstate 10. Radio reports indicated officers tried to perform a “pit” move to stop the car. The vehicle exited the freeway, headed west on Ajo Way, then made a U-turn and headed east until troopers stopped the automobile. The driver was taken into custody and is being investigated for driving under the influence, according to DPS officials.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

Rick Wiley is the photo editor of the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson.